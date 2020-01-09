advertisement

Nissan quietly plays with its electric vehicle technology and this year brought the newest development vehicle to CES in Las Vegas. The Nissan e-4orce is a twin-engine electric vehicle built on top of a 62 kWh production Nissan LEAF Plus designed to help Nissan electric vehicle engineers not only add a second engine to a vehicle, but to control that power in a way that maximizes all the benefits of the electric power train.

The second engine increases the maximum power of the vehicle to 227 kW with a breathtaking torque of 680 Nm. Nissan invited CleanTechnica to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway to drive the e-4orce-enhanced Nissan LEAF a few times on a carefully planned track to test it. We first hit the carefully moistened asphalt to get used to the car and then put the pedal on the metal to test the e-4orce system.

The e-4orce system was not developed to show the power of the LEAF, but rather as a way for Nissan to fine-tune and refine its driving management system in a way that refines some of the rougher edges of electric vehicles. A torque of 680 Nm is amazing, but translating into fast conditions under all circumstances without spinning the tires is a completely different challenge.

In real terms, the system uses torque vectoring to adjust the applied power to maximize traction, which translates into more useful power deposited to advance the car instead of just smoking the tires. This core capacity is accompanied by a new dynamic braking scheme that adjusts the amount of braking power applied to each wheel as needed over time. The result is a smoother moving vehicle that, even under the harsh conditions that we have pushed to the limit, has retained traction by smoothing the gear when shooting around a tight circle on the track.

Braking was not evident, but with all the g-forces being applied, it is possible that the system used the brakes to maintain even greater control. I kicked the pedal without turning on the e-4orce system and noticed that the vehicle had more power, but much less control, because we almost slid out of the tight circle on the circuit. I was forced to play with the accelerator pedal just to prevent the vehicle from completely losing its marbles and slipping out of the loop. We turned on the system for another lap around the circle and I was able to stick to a much tighter loop around the track without having to play with the accelerator. Just step on the metal and let the car’s intelligent e-4orce system do the rest.

The company does not intend to put the e-4orce system into production in the current version of the LEAF because it is primarily intended as a development playground for its R&D teams. When we addressed the issue, company representatives indicated that the technology was present in the Nissan Ariya concept that made its North American debut just a few miles away at the Las Vegas Convention Center. That said, they were also careful not to say that the system would necessarily be in the production version of the Ariya if and when it comes on the market.

If I had to spend some money on it, I would expect the e-4orce system to make its production debut in the Ariya when it finally comes on the market.

