Rap superstar Nipsey Hussle worked on a collaboration collection with Puma and his The Marathon clothing print before his untimely death on March 31, 2019. The line should be commercially available in September – and sell out quickly.

For those who have missed the clothing and footwear line from the Los Angeles legend for the first time, the two brands offer another chance to acquire part of it.

Puma and The Marathon Clothing announced today on social media that the collection will be reprinted on February 1, “in honor of Nipsey Hussle’s vision and legacy.” According to Puma, key pieces from the collection are available for purchase again. These items include the tracksuits and co-branded t-shirts, as well as the revised iterations of the California sneakers in black and white. The prices of the pieces range from $ 40 to $ 100.

(From left to right): YG, J Stone, Lauren London, PacManDaGunMan and Killa Twan for Puma x The Marathon Clothing.

CREDIT: Puma

The German sports brand also announced by email that it would donate part of the net proceeds to the Neighborhood Nip Foundation.

To introduce the new edition, Puma and The Marathon Clothing have put together a campaign with some friends, family members and up-and-coming artists of the rapper, including his fiancee Lauren London and LA rapper YG.

