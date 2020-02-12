Go to Amazon right now and you’ll find more Nintendo Switch games on sale than you know what to do with them. Seriously, there are many great offers with discounts of up to $ 40! However, there is one deal that you should definitely check out, because it is a nice little discount on one of the nicest Switch games out there. It’s the Nintendo Labo Robot Kit, a great bundle that guides you through building a fun robot suit out of cardboard that you can then use to play an interactive game! It’s so nice and today it goes to $ 33 from Amazon.

Here is more info from the product page:

Adjustable straps – always fits

Play as a robot: destroy your in-game environment and take on challenges to unlock powerful skills

Customize the appearance of your robot and use your own markings and other supplies to decorate your Toy-Con Robot

Challenge a friend using his own Toy-Con Robot in a two-player combat mode on a single screen *

With the Robot Kit and the included Toy-Con Garage mode you can come up with new ways to play with your Toy-Con Robot by using special input nodes or creating your own Toy-Con projects

Make your own Toy-Con Robot suit: fold technically pre-cut cardboard and wear it to become a robot in the game

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed through this article, and the retailer can receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

.