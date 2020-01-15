advertisement

Almost four years after the debut of Richard Price and Steven Zaillian’s crime drama, a potential “Night Of” season 2 remains alive.

Craig Blankenhorn / HBO

HBO viewers may not have seen the last of The Night Of, Richard Price, and Steven Zaillian’s 2016 crime drama starring John Turturro and Riz Ahmed. Just under two years after HBO program president Casey Bloys told IndieWire at TCAs 2018 that he was open to the idea of ​​a second round, series star Turturro Deadline teased that new episodes of “The Night Of” were still possible. The actor said at this year’s TCAs: “We have a few ideas, but we need to sit down and discuss them, so we’re at this stage, so that’s good.”

“Steve is a bit like Larry David, he’ll come to us when he’s done,” Bloys told IndieWire in 2018, referring to David’s habit of not putting a season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” on HBO until he’s done , “It’s a nice feeling for a creative manager because when Steve says,” I have it, “I know he has it. So we give him his time and he’ll come to us when he finds it.”

“The Night Of” played Turturro as lawyer John Stone, who is involved in a case in which he defends a Pakistani-American college student (Ahmed) who is accused of murdering a girl on the Upper West Side of New York City to have. A second season would probably focus on John Stone taking over another case. The first run was highly praised and played with Michael K. Williams, Bill Camp, Jeannie Berlin and Poorna Jagannathan. “The Night Of” also won five Emmys, including Riz Ahmed as an outstanding lead in a limited series.

Turturro had long wanted to revive his John Stone character in a follow-up series “Night Of”. The actor said to THR in August 2018: “I would be very interested because I felt that this character offers something really rich. I hope this will work. “The original” Night Of “pilot was shot with Sopranos actor James Gandolfini in the lead role of John Stone, but the episode was re-shot with Turturro after Gandolfini’s death.

“The Night Of” was not only an Emmys powerhouse for HBO, but also a rating hit for the premium cable company. In its first season with eight episodes, “The Night Of” has more viewers almost every week. The show started with just under a million viewers for the pilot and ended its season with just over two million viewers for the final.

