“Winter is coming” is a pop culture slogan for most of us, but it means something long-lasting, nocturnal and strangely beautiful in the Russian city of Murmansk. The largest city in the Arctic Circle, founded by Tsar Nicholas II in 1916, is now home to a few hundred thousand people, in addition to an extraordinary natural phenomenon – one so-called “polar night” after another.

Just over a month a year, the hardy inhabitants of Murmansk treat what it means to live in a city where the sun doesn’t shine for days. For about 40 days there is no sunrise in this cold port city, often covered with snow – where the summer lasts a maximum of a week or two, the northern lights shine in all their glory and the city has to deal with constant, beautiful darkness. The weather here is so peculiar that days can start with a wintry chill and end with a spring-like sunbeam (yes, there are also “polar days” here, periods in which the days never change to night). Those long nights are an unusual miracle to see – especially if you’re a photographer like Amos Chapple, who took his iPhone 11 Pro to see what kind of photos he could take to show life in a place where the sun isn’t. shines.

Amos’ photos of Murmansk have appeared in stores, including PetaPixel and The Guardian, and you can view a few below. He usually used night mode for his photos on his new iPhone 11 Pro, which can also automatically detect and adjust low-light situations.

If you want to experiment with the night mode on the phone yourself, tap the Night mode icon and then use the slider above the camera shutter to choose “Auto” or “Max” – the first setting is of course the first with which the camera determines how while the recording is being made while the latter makes the longest night mode recording.

PetaPixel has made a fascinating collection of photos of Amos in recent days, with respectful images of the monuments of the city; of residents who spend their day; of historic houses and other public buildings. It is a fascinating series of images that shows how powerful a camera replacement has become the iPhone, and here are some examples of Amos’ iPhone recordings of this city that are covered at night:

Image source: Amos Chapple / PetaPixel

Image source: Amos Chapple / PetaPixel

Image source: Amos Chapple / PetaPixel

Image source: Apple

