The Assembly of the North has overwhelmingly voted to reject the UK government’s Brexit withdrawal agreement.

The UK’s Brexit secretary had asked MLAs to approve the European Union’s Withdrawal Agreement, which sets out the conditions for Britain’s exit from the EU on January 31.

At a vote on Monday, a clear majority of members voted in favor of the motion, confirming that the assembly “does not agree to the approval of the bill”. There were no audible contradictions.

The MLAs’ decision in Northern Ireland will not affect Britain’s exit from the EU at the end of the month.

“This assembly has not approved the UK government to legislate on our behalf,” said Deputy First Minister Sinn Féins Michelle O’Neill.

She said the parties must “work together to meet the challenges that Brexit faces.

“It is important that this assembly sends a very firm message again that we reject Brexit, that we will follow after Scotland rejected Brexit, and I believe Wales will vote tomorrow to possibly reject Brexit as well” , she said.

In Edinburgh, the Scottish Parliament voted 92 to 29 against the law this month. The first Welsh minister asked members of the Assembly in Wales to vote against.

‘Disappointment’

Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay has written to the Scottish and Welsh ministers, expressing his “disappointment” that decentralized governments have not supported the bill.

He said that the UK government “normally” should not push ahead with such legislation without the approval of the decentralized administrations, but the circumstances for Britain’s exit from the EU were “specific, unique and exceptional”.

In this case, while the UK government would proceed without their consent, Mr Barclay said, it would “continue to work to address your concerns.”

During the three-hour debate that preceded the vote, all five major political parties in the north supported the motion.

Northern Ireland voted to remain in the EU with 56 percent to 44 percent. Four of the five parties were pro-remain. The DUP, which was on vacation, rejects the law on the readmission agreement because it fears that it will create a border along the Irish Sea.

Northern Ireland’s first minister, Arlene Foster, urged British prime minister Boris Johnson to fulfill “his promise” of unimpeded access to UK markets.

The withdrawal agreement, the DUP chairman said, presented Northern Ireland with “major challenges” and the MLAs should “take a stand” to show that the assembly is “back in business”.

Her party colleague, Gary Middleton MLA, said: “The proposed controls would put a greater strain on trade between the UK and Northern Ireland and would therefore be subject to EU Customs Union rules, although (Northern Ireland) would remain part of the Customs Union UK customs territory.

‘No appetite’

“This is how the Prime Minister described his readmission agreement as oven-ready,” he said, “but it is very clear” from this chamber and from companies and interest groups that there is no appetite for the current readmission agreement. “

SDLP Vice-Chairman Nichola Mallon said the debate was an opportunity “to give the Northern Irish people a voice. Today we have to send a joint message to Boris Johnson in the UK government, Dublin and Brussels that together we reject the EU readmission agreement, ”she said.

Ms. Mallon urged the UK government to “immediately rule out any future no-deal Brexit threat.” Not Mr. Johnson or his cabinetmates would “suffer from these dangerous cliffs,” she said. “There will be communities, farmers and businesses across Northern Ireland.

“People at home are right to be concerned,” she said. “You know that the words of Prime Minister Boris Johnson cannot be trusted based on the experience so far.”

Allianz’s MLA, Kellie Armstrong, said her party was against Brexit, but accepted that it was now “inevitable” and the focus should be on “removing the rough edges of the Brexit deal – advocating Northern Ireland.” and protect it “.

“Instead of gaining a foothold in both of Northern Ireland’s camps, we could only be marginalized in UK and EU agreements if protective measures were taken,” she said.

Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken called for a number of “practical measures”, including the “rapid creation of the Brexit subcommittee”, to mitigate the potential impact of Brexit.

“There is little appetite in the EU, London and Dublin to deliver what is best for us here in Northern Ireland,” he said. “The only way we can make these changes is that we all band together to achieve that.” – Additional reporting PA

