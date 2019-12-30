advertisement

When the Seattle Seahawks dropped a short yard against the visiting San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, he not only gave the 49ers the NFC West – and the No. 1 pick in the NFC playoffs – but also set the playground. And it didn’t do the New Orleans Saints any favors.

The Saints, 49ers and Green Bay Packers all tied for the best record in the NFC at 13-3, but through a series of tiebreakers, the 49ers get the No. 1 seed and the Packers get the No. 2, giving them first-round byes.

The Saints receive the seed no. 3 and will host Minnesota’s Vikinga Grandson No. 6 next Sunday at 1:05 p.m. ET, the first of two wild card games on Sunday. The next game will be thrown to the Seahawks, who finished fifth seed in the NFC against the NFC East champion and Philadelphia Eagles. This game will start on Sunday at 4:40 pm. ET in Philadelphia.

In the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens ’Chiefs and the Kansas City Chiefs No. 2 take the field next weekend. The Chiefs got the 2 seed through their home win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, coupled with the stunning upset of New England at home in the hands of the Miami Dolphins.

The Patriots, who ended up with the No. 1 seed. 3, will host No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday night, with departures scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. The first game of the 2019-20 playoffs will see Houston’s No. 5 host Buffalo No. 5 on Saturday 4:35 p.m. ET.

Dates, times and hosts for the second week of play-offs are also set.

NFL wild card game program

All Eastern Times

Saturday, January 4

No. 5 Buffalo Bills (10-6) at No. 4 Houston Texans (10-6), 4:35 p.m. (ESPN / ABC)

Nr. 6 Tennessee Titans (9-7) at No. 3 New Patriots in England (12-4), 8:15 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, January 5th:

Nr. 6 Minnesota Vikings (10-6) at No. 3 New Orleans Saints (13-3), 1:05 p.m. (FOX)

Nr. 5 Seattle Seahawks (11-5) at No. 4 Philadelphia Eagles (9-7), 4:40 p.m. (NBC)

Separating round

Saturday, January 11th

TBD at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers (13-3), 4:35 p.m. (NBC)

TBD at No. 1 Baltimore Ravens (14-2), 8:15 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, January 12:

TBD at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs (12-14), 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

TBD at No. 2 Green Bay Packers (13-3), 6:40 p.m. (FOX)

Championship round of conference

Sunday, January 19th

AFC Championship Game, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC Championship Game, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)

Super Bowl LIV

Sunday, February 2

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

