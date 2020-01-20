advertisement

During the championship games at the NFL conference on Sunday, the league broadcast an Inspire Change social justice ad, in which Anquan Boldin retold the story of his cousin Corey Jones, who was shot and killed in 2015 by a plainclothes police officer. The ad will also be broadcast during the Super Bowl, where it will be seen by a wider audience.

If you missed it, you will find the ad here.

To make the transition easier, you have to

Here’s a story from the South Florida Sun Sentinel about the conviction of Nouman Raja, the officer who shot Jones.

Tim Ellis, the NFL’s chief marketing officer, spoke about the league’s ad and its decision to run it during the Super Bowl in a statement on ad age (background information between quotes that were cut out).

NFL Ellis said: “The only way to answer these critics is to continue to focus on bringing people together and highlighting the great work of NFL players and teams that are contributing to positive social change in the communities our big ones. He pointed out that Inspire Change has given more than $ 25 million in grants to social justice organizations. This includes over 500 grants to current and former NFL players for social justice programs and initiatives. “

Ellis, who came to the NFL from Activision in late 2018, defended the decision to place the ad in the Super Bowl. “We believe that this is an incredibly important topic and deserves attention in our biggest game of the year.” With the Boldin spot, we want to tell the story of how a family tragedy led to the founding of the Players Coalition, which leads to A historic event has resulted in partnership between NFL players and the league, and sparked one of the greatest efforts for social justice in sports history. “

I am sure that this will have no effect at all. Between this ad, the duel between Trump and Bloomberg and the presidential ad, and who knows what other social / political adverts will be broadcast in 13 days, everyone will find at least one ad that they can get excited about for some reason.

