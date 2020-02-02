advertisement

It made sense that the 2016 general election was driven by the ongoing economic crisis that made Fine Gael’s slogan “Keep the Recovery Going” so annoying for many. “What recovery?” They asked.

Now the recovery is undeniable – total employment has increased by around 200,000 during the government’s tenure, and earnings are now firmly on the rise. The problem for Fine Gael, however, is that the problems of growth – housing shortages, rising rents and congestion everywhere – are coming under pressure again. People are better off, but many feel that their quality of life is poor – those who do not have to pay high rents or are fixed in the real estate market are sure to be.

There has been talk of a realignment of Irish politics for a long time – and it would take a braver than me to go there now. But we are sure that the priorities and direction of economic policy will change – which is important. Government spending has risen sharply in recent years. This was seen in part as a catch-up after the major post-crisis cuts. But now we’re in a new game – trying to meet the needs of a growing population and deal with massive problems that affect their quality of life. You can argue about whether this will be resolved with government funds or private investment, or what other sources we could use. And we saw that this was discussed back and forth in relation to housing in the current election debate.

business cycle

The much bigger question, however, is how to organize it around the world and get it done in a timely manner. How can the necessary investments be separated from the business cycle so that we do not cut back and slow down when economic growth slows down or we experience turbulence?

The trade-offs involved were not addressed in the election debate – there is always an opportunity cost when you spend money, something you could have done. And there has been little apparent recovery so far as to what would happen if the economy actually went through another shock and how the sums would add up.

This is a problem for Fine Gael, who is trying to take advantage of its economic expertise, cautious October budget, and Brexit expertise. And the manifestos of most parties that are “one for all in the audience” don’t seem to be swinging either.

The exception could be Sinn Féin’s promise to spend and invest a lot of money, with government participation increasing sharply. For example, Sinn Féin is proposing additional measures for current expenditure to increase the estimated costs by EUR 12.2 billion by the end of the term, while Fine Gael EUR 8.7 billion and Fianna Fáil EUR 8 billion chooses. (The use of unallocated cash could, in some cases, drive up the totals.) All parties promise to boost investment – Sinn Féin adds 4 billion euros expected by the National Asset Management Agency to boost the numbers, while the other parties would use this to pay off debt.

At best, these manifestos are wishlists that should not only be watered down through discussions about a new government program, but above all through events. But since Sinn Féin plans to spend more money and, above all, strengthen the role of the state in areas like housing, and Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael both focus on the center-left parties, post-election politics is beneficial Whoever forms the next government will take a different tone. Even if it is a repetition of one of the big parties that the other supports.

The trend towards higher spending is evident across the board. At work and the Greens, their manifestos are all about spending. Although Ibec, the corporate lobby group, believes that the debate should be about investment, a larger state, and improving the quality of life – building fewer offices and more houses – you can see that something is going on changes.

What we have seen in recent years has not been a temporary slip when we caught up after the crash. The clear message of the 2020 election will come from those who are in the housing fair – and from their families – and from others who are demanding new investments – in transport, hospitals, schools and so on.

National emergency

The more Sinn Féin is supported, the clearer the message that voters believe that the state must intervene more actively. In reality, however, the state is still being forced to do so as the outgoing government sets up the Land Development Agency and promises to step up the provision of social housing. No matter what mix of public and private pensions you choose, the big problem is finding ways to deliver what is needed at a reasonable pace. It is a national emergency that requires a national effort.

It remains to be seen whether the debate on economic risks wanders back and how to prepare for it in the past week. I am not sure if it will be so. We are in a bag of calm at Brexit before the next drama arrives. Parts of rural Ireland are indeed concerned about its effects. And some sections of the electorate will vote for a more cautious policy. Ironically, Fine Gael can suffer because they spent so much time on Brexit and left less bandwidth for other problems.

All parties will see the demand for change and more investment – to combat the housing shortage, the overload, the long commute and the crowded emergency room. More government investment – and commitment – is the demand. Whoever is in the government after the election will answer. We can only hope that sustained economic growth will make this easier for them. Because when there is a downturn, it all gets a lot more complicated.

