Solah is Surrey’s first baby of 2020, born shortly after midnight on January 1. (Photo courtesy: Zobaid Zobaidi)

The Newton family welcomes Surrey’s first child of 2020

Solah was born shortly after midnight Jan. 1 at Surrey Memorial Hospital

The Zobaidi family is adapting well to home after welcoming Surrey’s first baby of the year – and the decade.

Solah was born at 12:22 a.m. Jan. 1 at Surrey Memorial Hospital, Father Zobaid said. She weighed close to 8 lbs.

He said Solah and her mother, Tanzela, have both been doing well since returning to their Newton home.

This is their third child, he said.

Zobaid said their other children, ages 3 and 6, are excited and “so happy” to have a new baby at home.

While January 6 was Solah’s due date, Zobaid said the family is “excited” to have Surrey’s first child of 2020 and decade.

Solah arrived about 20 minutes after the province’s first baby of 2020, Clarita, at the Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.

