A news website set up and funded by anti-abortion fighters has entered into a commercial agreement with a Canadian company that violated data protection laws while working on the Brexit campaign.

The AggregateIQ (AIQ) stake in the Irish site Gript came after a mirrored version of the Irish site was found on an online property controlled by the Canadian company.

John McGuirk, the editor of Gript, said that the company helped its publication attract new readers by analyzing data from its current readership. “What we try to get as much data as possible (about readers) is to profile them, find out the common issues that bring them to us, and reach other readers and bring them to us,” he said the Irish Times.

He said that none of the data about Gript users was compared or compared with other databases. These techniques can be used to create broader profiles of Internet users, which can then be used to improve targeting or gain insight into their preferences, behaviors, and beliefs. Such targeting techniques were of outstanding importance and controversial during the Brexit referendum and the 2016 US presidential campaign.

Mr. McGuirk said that while Gript was committed to protecting the privacy of users, the regulatory findings and investigations into AIQ were “nothing that worried me”.

Compliance with the AIQ regulations is “not our responsibility,” he added.

AIQ was the subject of a negative statement by the Canadian data protection officer, which resulted from the work on the voting holiday during the Brexit campaign. Promotion of potential voters was created and personal information about the voters collected by the Vote Leave group was shared with Facebook. The Canadian data protection officer found that this “went beyond the purposes for which Vote Leave had given consent to the use of this information”.

The company received £ 2.7m from Vote Leave to target ads during the Brexit campaign. The company’s relationship with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) was also scrutinized after it was revealed that the party had paid nearly £ 33,000 for digital advertising in the two days before the vote.

The company was suspended from Facebook in 2018 after alleging that it may have “mistakenly received” information about social network users and worked with a company called Strategic Communication Laboratories (SCL), which is the parent company of the controversial political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica is. The UK Information Commissioner found that AIQ’s actions during the company’s campaign were not in line with strict European data protection laws.

Gript was founded last year as a “platform for views that challenge business thinking”. The foundation was funded by the Life Institute and donations from supporters.

Mr. McGuirk is a longtime life activist and has worked for various other conservative purposes and political parties, including Libertas, the political party founded by businessman Declan Ganley.

AIQ “has been so high-profile and so successful,” said McGuirk, partly because of the fact that they were as innovative as they were and because they were so innovative that regulators fell out of favor from time to time.

He said he did not believe that one of the techniques the company used on its website “exceeded the regulatory line”.

