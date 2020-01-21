advertisement

A New York Times book reviewer called himself unqualified for reviewing the book he was considering, and then said the author should not have written it. The accusation against the author is cultural appropriation, the burden that the evaluator levels in itself is the maintenance of white gaze. The weirdest part? She seems to have liked the book. Lauren Groff wrote about Dirt American, Jeanine Cummins’, a novel about refugees by mother and son from a violent Mexican drug cartel.

It is frankly mind-blowing to see this in print. It should fill us with hope, not anxiety, that the richness and breadth of human experience allow us to understand the experience of others. People are not so different that we have conditioned ourselves to believe they are. The most imperialist thing of all is to assume that we cannot understand each other because our backgrounds and skin colors are different. The civil rights movement fought against objectification based on skin color, and now the New York Times and their cadre of anxious writers are restoring it.

Groff realized the narrative was powerful, noting that she felt frightened about the danger the main characters were facing but then stated this absurd concern:

“But another, different, fear had also entered as I read: I was sure I was the wrong person to review this book. I can never speak to the accuracy of the book’s representation of Mexican culture or the difficulties of migrants; I have never been a Mexican or a migrant. In contemporary literary circles, there is a serious and legitimate sensitivity to people writing about legacies that are not their own, because, at its worst, this practice perpetuates the evils of colonization, stealing the stories of the oppressed people for the benefit of the dominant. I was further anxious when I discovered that, although Cummins has a personal interest in migration history, she is neither a Mexican nor a migrant herself. “

American Dirt made the New York Times list of highly anticipated books, but even the author questions its authority to write the book. Following on from a parable by Parul Seghal, Cummins wrote, “I wish I had someone slightly browner than me to write it.” Seghal didn’t like the book because she didn’t think he had achieved her goals. This is fair. What is not fair is to judge a work of fiction about the color of the author’s skin.

It’s a nagging tendency to question her inspiration. Her skin color has nothing to do with the story she felt compelled to write. Once she had the idea, should the writers who were “a little too brown” suppressed it to see if they wanted to show it on the contrary? Writers have their stories they want to tell. Cummins had this. She told him. Groff had a review to write. She wrote it, but she questioned the validity of her voice, and the author, all the time.

Groff straps herself into knots, fixing herself to like a book she thinks she shouldn’t have written because her skin color doesn’t give her the authority to do so. To put this in perspective, a New York Times writer, an author, an intelligent, educated, intellectual person, believes that she has more authority in the perceived experience of her skin color than in her voice.

Cummins made just that rhetoric of social justice that meant she had to do – use her privilege place to talk about social ailments affecting underrepresented voices in our culture. Using her voice to elevate the plight of Mexican refugees, she brings Groff, for one, a greater understanding of this horror.

If authors can’t draw attention to anything other than their own experience, if authors have to color within the lines of their skin tone, then their only other option is to stop writing, give up, do something else . But ideology cannot dictate our life choices, and chances are that if Cummins didn’t write this book, no one else would have. Is it not worth telling the story of a mother and child forced to flee their home under threat of death? The story itself is more essential than who wrote it. And it certainly gave Groff a new perspective, even if she thinks she’s poisoned by her white gaze.

Cultural appropriation is a term best suited to girls and boys in medrese bikinis, dressed in native hats and the Tevas platform at Coachella, not well-researched novels that provide insights into the plight of refugees crossing the southern border of America.

This handshake over whether we can think or not, or have to think in line with a crowd mentality that diminishes our intellect in favor of social justice norms has stopped. An author’s lived experience is not their only palette. Skin color is not authoritative.

