Lawyer John Carpay is the president of the Constitutional Freedom Justice Center (JCCF.ca), which operates the Free Speech Club at UBC.

Will the University of British Columbia (UBC) honor and support its commitment to free or uninterrupted expression of Antifa’s violent gangs?

This question arises from UBC’s cancellation of a campus event involving journalist Andy Ngo, who is also editor-in-chief of The Mill Mill. Mr Ngo was physically assaulted by Antifa (short for “antifascist”) in Portland, Oregon in June 2019 while covering a protest.

In November 2019, UBC endorsed a speaking engagement for Mr. Ngo, sponsored by The Free Speech Club, entitled “Understanding ANTIFA Violence.” The Free Speech Club paid a deposit at UBC, set up an Eventbrite page and booked the flight for Mr. . Ngo to come to Vancouver on January 29, 2020.

On December 20, 2019, UBC abruptly canceled the January event, citing vague “safety and security” concerns without specification.

Mr Ngo, a native of Southeast Asia and openly gay, has often reported on Antifa’s protests and violence, making both himself and his work a target of Antifa. Antifa is a loosely organized coalition of leftist activists and self-described anarchists who use direct action, including vandalism, physical violence, threats, cyberattacks and blockades, often to shut down events or protest opinions that they object. Antifa protesters usually dress in black and wear masks to hide their faces.

Pandering for Antifa is completely at odds with how UBC describes itself: “a forum where ideas can be expressed, debated and disputed, and where participants can gain greater knowledge and understanding.” Canceling an event obviously prevents people from gaining “knowledge” and “greater understanding”.

UBC claims to uphold the freedom “to be included in the full and unlimited consideration of every thought” for students as well as invited guests. UBC claims that “suppressing this freedom, whether by state institutions, University officials, or the actions of private individuals, would prevent the University from performing its primary functions.” UBC clearly recognizes that free speech is not only threatened by censorship by the above authorities, but also by censorship by the crowd below: “the actions of private individuals.” Freedom of speech – along with the equally important right of people to hear and hear different opinions – cannot exist when individuals close events by shouting, shouting, throwing dark bombs, pulling fire alarms, destroying property, threatening violence or physically obstructing access to the event.

Antifa is too clever to rely on the indisputably admirable cloak of “antifascism”. However Antifa uses violence, threats of violence, and physical barriers as methods to silence speakers they disagree with. These are the same tactics used by fascists throughout Europe in the 1930s who opposed intellectual debate and inquiry and instead took action to silence their opponents.

The use of physical force (whether violent or non-violent) to silence opponents is not limited to Antifa.

For example, the University of Alberta in 2015 condemned a mob by physically disrupting a peaceful, immovable display of pro-life on campus. Using sheets, towels, flags and mega-phones, the crowd made it impossible for passersby to see the signs. The crowd effectively silenced discussion and intellectual inquiry. Prior to this physical setback and disruption of a university-approved event, the university president had publicly stated that the pro-life group had the right to express its opinions on campus. But her statement was not taken seriously by campus security or anyone else. University campus security repeatedly told members of the barrier crowd that they were violating the Student Code of Conduct, which expressly prohibits the interruption and obstruction of university-related activities and events. However, campus security took no action to stop the setbacks, or to discipline students who publicly boasted on social media of their success in silencing a message they disagreed with.

The University of Alberta ignored the fact that any security and safety threats that may have existed on campus came uniquely from those who physically obstructed and loudly interrupted a university-approved event. Rather than subject a bill to self-identified and self-confessed regulators, the University instead told the small pro-life club that it could no longer put a screen on campus unless it originally paid $ 17,500. dollars in security fees.

This victim-blame approach is deliberately blind to reality. Blaming the victim means ignoring the important distinction between those who simply exercise their legal rights to express opinions peacefully in a free society, and those who threaten safety and security by breaking university rules against obstructing and blocking events. on campus. Universities with legitimate concerns about security costs should file bills for those who openly, publicly and proudly threaten security and safety by breaking university rules. These students should also be disciplined for misconduct, up to and including expulsion from university.

To date, few Canadians have cared too much about censoring the crowd (probably because almost all of this is directed against pro-risers). Respect for free speech in Canadian society depends on Canadians to have a full understanding of why free speech is necessary for the pursuit of truth and useful for the development of good policies and fair laws. Supporting freedom of expression only for opinions that you agree with is not qualified as support for free expression. A society that thinks it is okay to suppress one opinion will not fight, suffer or sacrifice to defend another.

Andy Ngo was invited to speak at UBC on January 29 on “Understanding Antifa Violence”, however UBC ironically canceled the event for fear of Antifa violence. How perverse: a man attacked and injured by Antifa is prevented by UBC from speaking out against Antifa violence because UBC seeks to defuse potential Antifa violence.

Repenting threats of Antifa violence, UBC comforts and empowers Antifa. Unless UBC reverses its decision to cancel the January 29, 2020 event, then Antifa will see itself – accurately – as having the right to decide who can and cannot speak on campus, based on beliefs and values of Antifa. Antifa will learn that their actions shut down the conversation and cause fear, and thus their violent methods are, in fact, rewarded.

UBC President Santa Ono must ask himself if he really agrees that “UBC should be an open forum where university members have the freedom” to engage in full and unlimited consideration of every thought. “” Does Dr. Admit Ono that “all members of the University must recognize this fundamental principle and must share responsibility for supporting, preserving and preserving this central freedom”?

UBC claims that “(b) ehaviour that impedes free and complete discussion, not only of ideas that are safe and accepted, but of those that may be unpopular or even disgusting, threatens the integrity of the University forum “Such behavior cannot be tolerated.”

By canceling Andy Ngo’s January 29 event, UBC is tolerating and encouraging “Antifa-like behavior that impedes free and full discussion”.

UBC has until January 10, 2020, to reverse its decision to cancel. If UBC does not respect its original commitment to continue the Jan. 29 event, it may have to explain its position in court.

