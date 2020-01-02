advertisement

(Un) Happy New Year, Fox: 2020 is not the beginning of 2019 for the broadcast channel. On Wednesday, Fox ventured to broadcast original episodes of “Almost Family” and the premiere of Jenna Dewan’s “Flirty Dancing”. Both fell very flat in Nielsen’s numbers, and Fox took fourth place despite the English-language broadcasting competition, in which all reruns were broadcast.

NBC, ABC and Univision took first place last night in the primetime rating, each with a share of 0.4 / 2 in the 18-49 demographics coveted by the advertiser. According to preliminary figures, NBC was the first in the total audience with an average of 4.1 million viewers. ABC took third place with 1.9 million viewers and Univision took fifth place with 1.3 million viewers.

It is noteworthy that NBC reissued its “Chicago” drama crossover last night.

advertisement

CBS and Fox finished fourth with 0.3 / 1. CBS finished second with 2 million viewers, Fox fourth with 1.4 million.

Also read: Reviews: Jenna Dewan’s “Flirty Dancing” flirts with a decent debut

For Fox, the premiere of Jenna Dewan’s “Flirty Dancing” was at 8 p.m. managed 0.4 / 2 and 1.8 million viewers. The return of “Almost Family” by 9 has satisfied 0.3 / 1 and 1.1 million viewers.

Yes, it was a public holiday, but that’s still pretty bad returns considering how the competition did with encores.

Telemundo took sixth place with 0.2 / 1 and sixth place with 667,000 viewers.

The CW took seventh place with 0.1 / 0 and seventh place with 495,000 points.

17 new TV series in autumn, sorted by Premiere viewers: From “Batwoman” to “Prodigal Son” (photos)

The show is back in the session: Fall TV is the prelude to the traditional season from September through May, which began last month with CBS, NBC, Fox, ABC and The CW. So far, 17 new autumn programs have been broadcast on the radio networks, and each of their starts is recorded by the viewers listed below. You can find our summer version of this ranking here and the mid-season list here. Also read: Here you can find the complete TV schedule for autumn 2019 for all five broadcasting networks The CW / Fox / NBC / ABC

Rank: 17 Show: “Nancy Drew” Net: The CW Total Viewers: 1,174 million The CW

Rank: 16 Ads: “Sunnyside” Net: NBC total viewers: 1.794 million NBC

Rank: 15 Show: “Batwoman” Net: The CW total viewers: 1.799 million The CW

Rank: 14 Show: “Bless the Harts” Net: Fox total viewers: 1.808 million Fox

Rank: 13 Show: “Perfect Harmony” Net: NBC total viewers: 2,601 million NBC

Rank: 12 Show: “Almost Family” Net: Fox total viewers: 2.951 million Fox

Rank: 11 Advertisements: “Mixed-ish” Net: ABC Total viewers: 4,009 million ABC

Rank: 10 Advertisements: “Emergence” Net: ABC Total viewers: 4.111 million ABC

Rank: 9 Show: “Prodigal Son” Net: Fox total viewers: 4.180 million Fox

Rank: 8 Advertisements: “Stumptown” Net: ABC Total viewers: 4.534 million ABC

Rank: 7 Ad: “Evil” Net: CBS total viewers: 4.618 million CBS

Rank: 6 Ad: “Bluff City Law” Net: NBC total viewers: 4.727 million NBC

Rank: 5 Ads: “Children say the best things” Net: ABC Total viewers: 5.399 million ABC

Rank: 4 Adverts: “Bob Hearts Abishola” Net: CBS total viewers: 5.876 million CBS

Rank: 3 Show: “Carol’s second act” Net: CBS total viewers: 5.965 million CBS

Rank: 2 Ads: “All Rise” Net: CBS total viewers: 6.006 million CBS

Rank: 1 Show: “The Unicorn” Net: CBS total viewers: 6.007 million CBS

Previous slide

Next slide

Reviews are “mixed-ish”

The show is back in the session: Fall TV is the prelude to the traditional season from September to May, which began last month when CBS, NBC, Fox, ABC and The CW launched the first new seasons of their recurring shows and debut series , So far, 17 new autumn programs have been broadcast on the radio networks, and each of their starts is recorded by the viewers listed below. You can find our summer version of this ranking here and the mid-season list here.

Also read: Here you can find the complete TV schedule for autumn 2019 for all five broadcasting networks

advertisement