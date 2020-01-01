advertisement

2020 is here and millions around the world have celebrated the occasion with parties, fireworks and more. Pennsylvania was there with them!

A new decade and a new year have arrived and many in our area started a bang at night 2020.

A few hours before the new year, those in Bethlehem gathered with family and friends for the annual Peep-drop at the SteelStacks.

The 400-pound Peep kicks off PEEPSFEST by celebrating the marshmallow treat that originated in Bethlehem and is still being produced there.

In Harrisburg it was a strawberry that marked the arrival of the new year. The annual strawberry drop is a tradition in the state capital. It also received a makeover this year with a sign welcoming 2020.

While the clock struck midnight in Luzerne County, people danced all night in Mohegan Sun Pocono at Wilkes-Barre.

Sandy McAfee from Berwick said: “We just decide to leave Berwick and we all wanted to spend New Year’s Day together, so here we are!”

Perhaps one of the most exciting moments of the new year was Tuesday night in the Mohegan Sun Pocono where Chad Allen introduced his girlfriend Stephanie Waugh from Williamsport and she said yes!

“Oh my god, I didn’t even know what to do or what to say I was shaking so much that I thought I’d fall!” said Stephanie Waugh.

“I wanted to do it big, and I thought how bigger than this was? Being in such a place with so many people? Hey, you know we’ve been together for over two years, I wanted everyone to love me , so I wanted to grow up, “says Chad Allen.

There were also other major events in the area, including raising a giant Yuengling beer bottle in Pottsville to ring in 2020.

It was an exciting start to the new year and a new decade. Everyone here at WNEP wishes the happy couple the very best and a happy new year!

