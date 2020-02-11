advertisement

The legendary New York band released their first album in seven years in April this year. First, brand new single ‘At The Door’ …

After delivering an incredible time machine to a performance at Electric Picnic 2019 – with frontman Julian Casablancas who annoys people – The dashes are very back and in rude health.

The band performed at a rally for hopeful US President Bernie Sanders on Monday evening, where they played a few new songs and officially confirmed that their new album would be released on Friday, April 10th.

Tuesday brings the news that the album – the first since 2013 – is called The New Abnormal and has the legendary Rick Rubin as the producer.

But you’re here for the new song, aren’t you?

‘At The Door’ marks the first single and it’s pretty beautiful and strange and dreamy. This is the official JOE verdict after listening to at least five reps in a row.

The Strokes

Regarding The New Abnormal, see the title list and artwork below.

1: “The adults talk”

2: selfless

3: Brooklyn Bridge to the choir

4: “bad decisions”

5: “Eternal Summer”

6: “At the door”

7: “Why are Sundays so depressing?”

8: “Not the same anymore”

9: ‘Ode to the Mets’

The Strokes will play a special appearance at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall on Monday, February 24th. Tickets are very sold out.

