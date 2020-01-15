advertisement

Skoda engineers must be excellent at Tetris. They have a strange talent for fitting out more space in their cars than any of their rivals can handle.

The Superb, Octavia and Fabia are all much more spacious inside than they seem possible. Would this clutter continue with their latest product, the Scala?

Yes, that’s the short answer. Despite its modest dimensions, there is room for four good-sized adults and there is a 467-liter trunk – a Ford Focus has 375 and a Volkswagen Golf 380.

The Scala replaces the old Rapid and bridges the gap between the Fabia supermini and the much larger Octavia. The five-door hatchback is a spacious and reasonably-priced alternative to the Golf, Focus and Astra, but Skoda also hopes to keep buyers away from small SUVs such as the Nissan Juke and Mazda CX-3.

It looks much better than the Rapid – well proportioned and with crisp details, like the headlights and the folds of the hood. It also jumped forward inside, with soft-touch plastics and a smart cabin layout. Out of its main rivals, only the Golf has now beaten it for interior quality.

Prices start at £ 16,800 and rise to over £ 23,000 for high-end models. Buyers can choose between a 1.0 liter three-cylinder petrol engine with 95 or 115 hp, a 1.5 liter petrol with 150 hp and the only diesel option, a 1.5 liter with 115 hp.

I spent a week with the 1.0-liter 115hp SE engine in the mid-level version, which cost £ 18,585. Mine came with a six-speed manual, but many buyers will opt for Skoda’s excellent seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.

Entry-level models have a 6.5-inch touchscreen, but my mid-range SE version upgrades it to an 8-inch screen. It sits very high on the dashboard, which makes it easy to see. The graphics are crisp and clear and they’re easy to use – although as with all touch screens, they’re not as easy to use as the buttons when you’re driving.

The Scala is designed for comfort rather than driving dynamics. Do you want to launch your car through a series of winding roads? A Ford Focus could be your thing. But if you want to sit comfortably on an A or dual carriageway, then the Skoda is there for you.

The Scala may not be the last word when it comes to being fun to drive, but it is comfortable, beautiful and has a high quality interior. Compare it to small SUVs like the Nissan Juke or Renault Captur and it offers more interior space and better equipment for less money.

Price: £ 18,595

0-62 mph: 9.8 seconds

Top speed: 125 mph

Save: 49.6 mpg

CO2 emissions: 113g / km

