advertisement

DUBAI – When Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman named his favorite successor in a sealed envelope, he prioritized continuity by choosing a cousin with extensive foreign policy experience.

Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, confirmed as a sultan by the ruling family on Saturday based on an open letter following Qaboos’ death on Friday at the age of 79, has been central to drafting the Gulf state’s development plan. He enjoys good relations with Arab and Western leaders and has worked in business, according to Oman observers.

It will need diplomacy and economy mastery to keep Oman’s independent foreign policy balanced with Saudi Arabia and Iran struggling for regional influence, and creating growth and replenishment of poor state coffers. from low oil prices.

advertisement

“I believe the election will ensure continuity of Qaboos policies,” one diplomat told Reuters.

In his first speech as a sultan, Haitham, 65, focused primarily on foreign relations, promising to maintain friendly ties with everyone, and on the tradition of mediation in Oman.

“We will continue to help resolve disputes peacefully,” he said.

He did not touch economic policy except for calling for economic integration in the Arab world and urged Omanis to work together for prosperity.

“While he will not depart from Qaboos’s direction, it is worth following his next steps,” in Badweet al-Saif, an academic at Kuwait University, in the tweet. “His love for business is good news for the business community and Oman’s economic reforms are in dire need.”

Born in 1954, Haitham, who studied diplomacy at Oxford, is married and has two sons and two daughters.

He owns private business entities in Oman with his brother Talal. His most notable project in Oman was a Blue City real estate mega-venture, which faced difficulties.

But he has built a strong network internally during his years of public service, most recently as minister of heritage and culture and his appointment in 2013 as chairman of Oman’s development committee.

His father, Tariq bin Taimur, was prime minister in the early 1970s after Qaboos returned him from exile after taking power in a bloodless coup.

But the two broke down because of differences over how to run the country, and the sultan took over as prime minister, according to a 2013 book in Oman by Marc Valeri, director of the Center for Gulf Studies at the University of Exeter.

“A critical issue will be addressing young people’s expectations of the economy,” Jane Kinninmont, an expert on Gulf economics and policy, said on Twitter.

“The traditional social contract has become unaffordable. Beyond the country’s impressive economists and technocrats, public awareness of the scale of economic challenges seems to be very limited. “

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, Lisa Barrington and Davide Barbuscia in Dubai; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Mike Harrison)

advertisement