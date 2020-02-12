advertisement

Valentine’s Day is officially less than 48 hours away – no cap. Fortunately, the Internet is still open and offers must-have gifts for anyone looking to make it bigger than chocolate and flowers in 2020.

In an effort to subvert horrible frowns, tech accessories giant Under Armor Gear has offered an assortment of new Samsung Galaxy Watch and Apple Watch options at reasonable prices and a unique look. Take a look below and make sure to order yours before Cupid shoots these arrows on Friday.

Samsung Galaxy Watch UAG Rugged New Straps

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6xN-0VtbnOo (/ integrated)

The active strap – $ 59.95

Are you really about this life of training and adventure? Look no further than the Active Band – easily one of the most powerful Samsung Galaxy Watch straps you can get your hands on in 2020. The high-strength materials let your work sweat without having to worry about damaging your bracelet. Priced at $ 59.95, this model is made with custom stainless steel hardware, a secure hook-and-loop closure, heavy-duty nylon weave and comes with a one-year warranty to help you sleep better. the night.

Leather bracelet – $ 69.95

When you are not working with sweats and subjecting yourself to a lot of unpleasant weather conditions, the GQ option is a must – especially the fancy leather band. Slightly more expensive at $ 69.95, this custom stainless steel hardware gives you your money’s worth with a collar lock strap and genuine leather. Elegant, a little urban and purely fresh, it is a must for all those who seek to complement their fashion goals. The one year warranty comes with this work of art.

The NATO strap – $ 49.95

If you are on a budget and want to save a few dollars without having to give up the integrity of your fly, then the NATO strap is a no-brainer. Available in Olive Drab and Gray colors, this $ 49.95 strap offers high-strength nylon weaving and custom stainless steel hardware. Durable and down to run and pull on your daily routine, the Nato Band is a delight all year round. The one year warranty makes it a little easier.

Apple Watch UAG Rugged New Straps

(incorporated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0dkbefRtWAw (/ incorporated)

The active strap – $ 59.95

There’s nothing better than sweating in the gym and outside when the summer goals are quickly approaching. Unfortunately – Apple Watch tends to provide straps that are not really designed for the wear of the real shredder. Fortunately, the Active Strap is the game changer you’ve been waiting for. Priced at just $ 59.95, the orange, midnight camouflage and black color options let you really go with what works with your workout. Do you want to be seen, the orange catches everyone’s attention or do you prefer the discreet look of the black and midnight camouflage options? Whichever you choose, the Active Strap is there to tackle the daily obstacles you encounter 365 days a year. It also comes with a one year warranty and custom stainless steel hardware.

Leather bracelet – $ 69.95

What is the point of flexing on someone when you opt for ready-made options? If you’re spending money on a sophisticated Apple Watch, there’s no choice but to look at the UAG leather strap. At the price of $ 69.95, this must-have is available in black and brown colors to really set the tone for your fashion goals and not distract from your designer gear but rather complement your drop of clothing. The one year warranty comes with this luxury option and has a snap lock collar and custom stainless steel hardware.

The NATO strap – $ 49.95

The Nato Strap is a game-changer for anyone looking to save a few dollars without sacrificing their flight. Slightly thinner than other UAG Apple Watch strap options, these dull olive and gray color options make decision making super simple and the $ 49.95 price doesn’t hurt either. Simple, cool and durable for most weather conditions. The one year warranty is provided with your purchase with a very strong nylon weave.

For more information and to purchase your own UAG straps and phone accessories, CLICK HERE.

Inspired by adrenaline-fueled outdoor adventures in southern California, Urban Armor Gear (UAG) offers accessories and mobile cases developed to survive rough terrain while protecting your technology throughout your trip. Urban Armor Gear’s innovative, lightweight and durable designs are constantly evolving to provide urban adventurers and thrill seekers with high quality accessories to preserve the latest technological equipment on the market, with the assurance that their UAG mobile cases will work at all levels. Their badge of honor is located behind each UAG product that receives military grade certification for impact protection by undergoing rigorous laboratory drop tests.



