Doctor Nadine Caron says she hears difficult stories every day from some of her autochthonous patients in B.C. villages. faces a cancer diagnosis.

They tell her why they didn’t have a family doctor to go first, why they didn’t trust the medical system when they started having symptoms, and that no one told them about screening options.

Caron has already identified through research that First Nations in the province are less likely to survive a cancer diagnosis than non-First Nations in B.C.

Now, through a new position created at the University of British Columbia, she plans to tackle how to improve not only cancer outcomes but also health among indigenous peoples.

“I think part of it is, how to change our healthcare system so that we celebrate, as a country, our Indigenous people – so that we can actually make sure our healthcare services are one safe space for them that they feel empowered to use, that they are entitled to use and benefit, just like all Canadians, “she said in an interview.

Caron was the first female First Nations female surgeon.

During a ceremony Monday, she was named the first head of the UN Health Authority on cancer and health at the university.

Caron, who lives in Prince George, provides surgery care for the rural population while also serving as co-director of the UBC Center for Excellence in Local Health.

During her five-year term, she plans to take a comprehensive approach that recognizes how colonization, racism, marginalization and poverty have led to a disparity in health outcomes.

Caron said she will focus on collecting and reporting on indigenous cancer experiences and outcomes, and to better understand the system’s response to indigenous cancer care needs.

Dermot Kelleher, the dean of UBC’s faculty of medicine and vice president of health, said in a statement that the school is pleased with its appointment.

“Centuries-old knowledge of the importance of wellness, integral to traditional indigenous teachings, is now a critical principle that informs twenty-first century health care.”

For Caron, the appointment is about improving the lives of some of her patients. While lack of access to services is a major contributing factor, the historic treatment of First Nations Canadians, Metis and Inuit has led many to disbelieve in the system.

She told the story of a woman she worked with last year who was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I explained from a medical point of view what I strongly recommend, which includes surgery and would give her a great chance to survive,” Caron said.

The woman asked if it would be possible to have surgery at Caron’s clinic, but was not equipped for it. Caron tried to persuade the woman to go to another hospital or another medical facility, but she could not be persuaded.

“She eventually said she trusted me, she believed in the space our office could provide her,” but she could no longer cope with the inclusion of the medical system, Caron said.

“She said she had had such terrible experiences not to go to the hospital.”

Caron was the old author of the first study comparing cancer development and survival between First Nations and non-First Nations people in B.C. in 2017.

Amy Smart, The Canadian Press

