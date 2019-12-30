advertisement

Devices such as the Galaxy S11 and Huawei P40 Pro will be revealed within a few months, but those may not be the most exciting announcements of gadgets in the first quarter of 2020 if this new leak is correct. Instead, it is the PlayStation 5 that may be the most exciting in technology early next year. We already have a report stating that Sony will unveil the PS5 during a press conference in mid-February, and now we have a new leak that suggests that PS5 pre-orders can start much faster than you would expect.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X are both expected to be delivered in time for the holidays in 2020, giving Sony enough time to officially announce the console, reveal the design and start pre-orders. But Twitter user @PSErebus, a Twitter account that has offered many PS5 and Xbox leaks in recent weeks, says Sony will launch pre-orders much sooner.

According to the person responsible for this account, the DualShock 5 controller will be unveiled in the first quarter of 2020, and the PS5 will be available for preorder worldwide “shortly thereafter”. That’s a pretty unusual way to say it, as the tweet seems to suggest that only the new controller will be revealed in the first quarter.

The same user actually posted the release date and pricing information for the PS5 in response to others:

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) will launch PlayStation®5 (PS5 ™) in different countries during the holidays of 2020 and make PlayStation®5 (PS5 ™) available in North America on November 20, 2020 at a suggested retail price (RRP) of $ 499

If those claims sound familiar, it is because @PSErebus previously stated the same price and release date. It is unclear where this person got his or her information from, but we will know soon enough if he is a reliable leaker or not.

While we wait, let’s remember how Sony launched the PS4 in 2013. The console was unveiled at a PlayStation Meeting 2013 event in New York City on February 20, 2013. The PlayStation 4 design was shown at E3 2013 a few months later, and that’s where we got the official selling prices. Subsequently, at Gamescom 2013, Sony revealed the release dates for the first markets in mid-August and the console hit the shops on November 15.

Sony may also use a variant of this playbook for the PS5. But given that so many new products are being introduced in the last quarter of every year in time for the holidays, it can be very logical for Sony to start PS5 pre-orders a few months before the console launch and well before Q4 2020 .

