A local honoree who fought to keep subsidized transit fares for low-income travelers is disappointed to see a $ 2.50 convenience fee for all online shopping.

At the start of the new year, Calgary Transit launched an updated eStore that aims to simplify online shopping for passes. However, as people renewed their monthly tickets, they were charged an additional $ 2.50 for a convenience fee that did not exist prior to the eStore debut. The added fee may not be much for some, but for the city’s vulnerable people, the Reverend Anna Greenwood-Lee said, $ 2.50 a month can cost food on the table.

“Why do we continue to unload tariffs on the most affected?” Asked Greenwood-Lee. “It feels understandable because switching to lower income is only $ 5.45 a month, so that’s another big cost on top of that. We’ve struggled to keep it low because of its low levels their income. “

Anna Greenwood-Lee with Keep Calgary Strong poses for a photo outside City Hall on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Brendan Miller / Postmedia

The charge was filed to cover the shipping and administration associated with the online ordering system. Before January 1, it was a cost Calgary Transit ate but could no longer cover sustainably, said their spokeswoman Amanda Bradley.

“We have made every effort to keep that cost as low as possible as shipping costs increase,” Bradley said. “With eStore, we’ve added a few other conveniences to make it a little easier to purchase even though that fee exists, and still have the option of being purchased in person.”

The $ 2.50 payment is custom-made, so larger families do not have to worry that the fee will increase per person.

The online system increases the ability to use transit passes for people with disabilities, which is another reason the free online order was available, Greenwood-Lee said.

“Traveling downtown doesn’t make sense, especially because those formations are notorious for being long. The city should be encouraging people to order online,” Greenwood-Lee said.

They formed. George Chahal has loudly supported affordable and free transit for young people, seniors and low-income travelers, so he was surprised to hear of the new tariff.

“We need to make transit more affordable and not less expensive for residents. We need to work towards a mobile payment option so that these kinds of costs are not incurred by our residents, “Chahal said.” Public transit should be public, accessible and affordable to the public. “

The convenience fee came as a surprise to Coun. Shane Keating, too. He said the ease of booking an online pass would most likely cost $ 2.50 against the past cost to get a pass.

“Online delivery services usually have a shipping fee, so I don’t think it’s inconsistent with what’s going on in today’s society,” Keating said. “It comes from who is going to pay that fee, in many cases in today’s economy, a user fee is the way to go.”

Bradley said a mobile payment system is operational so people can pay and display their transit fees with smartphones, adding another option for users later this year.

