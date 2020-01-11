advertisement

After a break at the box office last week, which gave Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker an easy win for everything else that played in theaters on New Year’s Eve, it’s about to get hot.

We have a lot of new releases this week, including the 1917 World War I drama, Underwater and Just Mercy – a drama about civil rights inspired by real-life events. Those of you who are looking for a lighter movie to start the new year, especially considering what the real world looks like after just 10 days, have Like a Boss to look forward to.

The first full week of January also brings us more movie trailers, including long-awaited clips for two upcoming superhero movies from both the Marvel and the DC world. These are the new mutants and birds of prey. The first is not part of the MCU, at least not for the time being, and it is unclear whether Harley Quinn will appear in other DCEU films in the future. Anyway, the new trailers are waiting below.

We also have a trailer for a new horror movie with dolls – yikes – called Brahms: The Boy II. Waiting for Anya is now based on a true story from the Second World War, about a family that smuggles children from France to Spain. Then there is First Cow, a drama set in the Old West, where the existence and well-being of a cow can make or break the business plan of two people who have just met.

Birds of prey

Brahms: The Boy II

First cow

The new mutants

Waiting for Anya

Image source: Fox from the 20th century

