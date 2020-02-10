advertisement

British researchers have released a frightening new map that predicts the global spread of the deadly corona virus in the next three months.

The graph is based on 60,000 cell phone and flight data from an estimated five million Wuhan residents who fled during the critical two weeks before the outbreak city was closed.

The study, conducted by researchers from the World Pop Project research group at the University of Southampton, used map location data from Chinese technology giant Baidu and international flight routes to create a predictable global risk map for the likely spread of the virus from Wuhan.

In the days leading up to January 23, when the city was quarantined, an estimated 59,912 passengers – including 834 infected with 2019 nCoV – flew from Wuhan to no fewer than 382 cities outside mainland China.

“The majority of these cities were located in Asia, but important hubs in Europe, the United States and Australia were also in the foreground. A strong correlation between the predicted import risks and the reported cases was found,” the authors wrote.

“Since there has already been a significant spread, a large number of air travelers (3.3 million under the scenario of 75 percent reduction in travel volume compared to normal volume) may need to be examined in high-risk cities in China and in travel destinations around the world will be in the following three months from February to April 2020 in order to effectively limit the spread beyond the current extent. “

The top ten destinations for travelers from Chinese high-risk cities around the New Year were Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, the United States, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and Australia.

In Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Ethiopia, Mauritius, Morocco, Nigeria and Kenya were at the top.

“A further spread of 2019-nCoV in China and an international export are likely,” the authors concluded.

“All countries, especially regions at risk, should be prepared to curb 2019 nCoV infection.”

The researchers found an ominous statistic that was confirmed by the Wuhan authorities: five million of the city’s 11 million residents had already left the country when they were locked two days before the New Year celebrations.

“Where these travelers went and how high the risk of the virus spreading further inside and outside of China remains an open question,” they wrote.

“It’s definitely too late,” Jin Dong-Yan, molecular virologist at the School of Biomedical Sciences at Hong Kong University, told AP.

“Five million out. It’s a big challenge. Many of them may not want to return to Wuhan, but hang out somewhere else.

“To control this outbreak, we have to take care of it. On the one hand, we have to identify them. On the other hand, we have to deal with stigma and discrimination. “

Over the past week, several countries, including Australia and the United States, have banned non-Australian visitors from China and warned citizens against traveling to the mainland.

The latest figures show that the virus continues to spread at an alarming rate. Worldwide, more than 40,500 cases have been confirmed, including 40,146 in mainland China.

The death toll rose to 910 while another 6,000 were in “severe” condition in the hospital.

There were only one deaths in mainland China, except for two. Hong Kong and the Philippines each recorded one.

Of the 15 patients diagnosed with the virus in Australia, two have fully recovered and the rest remain in hospital.

The number of cases outside of China is expected to explode in the next few weeks when the incubation period for asymptomatic carriers ends.

The largest single contagion group outside of China is the cruise ship diamond Princess, which remains quarantined in front of Japan after 135 people, including four Australians, tested positive for the virus. There are around 3,700 passengers and crew on the ship.

“Our guests and crew on board diamond Princess We are currently the focus of our entire global organization and all of our hearts are with each of them, ”said Jan Swartz, President of Princess Cruises, in a statement.

“In this unprecedented situation, the Japanese health authorities are working with us to further improve and approve new procedures as we adapt our process to the particular challenges of this situation.”

Like its cousins ​​SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) and MERS (Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome), 2019-nCoV – also known as a novel coronavirus – is a zoonotic that is common in bats that mutate to cause human-to-human transmission enable.

The latest strain is believed to come from Wuhan’s Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, where a perfect storm of live and dead pets and exotic animals kept in cramped, unsanitary conditions facilitated the leap in species.

In both SARS and MERS, the virus was transmitted from bats to humans via an intermediate reservoir or a host. SARS were palm civets, MERS camels.

The intermediate is not yet known for 2019-nCoV, but the suspects include the pangolin – the most traded animal in the world – and the snake, although a direct transmission of the bat to humans has not been excluded.

,

