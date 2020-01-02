advertisement

At least two American churches are making a statement with their nativity scenes this year. One is the Claremont United Methodist Church in California and the other is the St. Susanna Parish in Massachusetts. The Claremont Church seems to be alluding to Trump’s immigration policies, while the St. Susanna Parish is taking a stand on climate change.

In a tweet from American journalist Anthony Breznican, you can see holy family members inside chained cages. Baby Jesus is in a cage of his own, while Joseph and Mary stand on either side of him, also in cages.

The scene does not specifically include any mention of Trump, though many think the message is implied.

advertisement

This is the Nativity show outside the Claremont United Methodist Church in California.

It is making some people very upset. And it should.

1 / pic.twitter.com/PN0XmS4Ora

– Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) December 8, 2019

The church has a congregation of about 300 members and has various responses about the church taking a political stance. One Twitter user said: “This is sacrilegious and blasphemous. The politicization of a birth scene for social justice should be listed in a high book you just don’t do it. ‘The priest who accepted this had to drop his title and be ashamed. ”

Mr Revolutionary Karen Clark Ristine, from the church noted, “This is a sacred family for us. We maintain this loving family. And part of our vision is that they are standing for everyone else without a name. For us, this is theological, this is not political. “

The parish of St. Susanna in Dedham, Massachusetts has also included a theme in their nativity scene. The topic they chose to touch upon is climate change. The scene shows everyone standing deep in trash-filled water while some surrounding animals are completely submerged. A toddler Jesus can be seen swimming among all. The scene is accompanied by a placard saying, “God loved the world … shall we?”

Some controversy has arisen outside the birth scene. Father Stephen Josoma, pastor of the church, says he is not sure that adding to the topic of climate change is politicizing the scene.

Father Stephen told WCVB, “We’re just painting an accurate picture of how the world is today.”

He told Boston 25 News, “It is not a future event that can or cannot happen,” also mentioning, “I think we need to make people aware of bringing about change of mind and heart.”

The response has been mixed for parishioners, including Pat Ferrone who said, “Jesus was born in the circumstances of his day,” he went on to say, “You cannot pick up a letter or magazine or anything else without learning something extraordinary.”

Some people were for the statement, such as Maureen Adams who wrote in a Facebook post, “Good for them that took an ethical stance on humanity and the state of the world. Isn’t that what Jesus would do?”

Another Facebook user disagreed with the post, “Trying to make a point, every year, with the Holy Nativity is terrible. Hopefully one day it will turn out to be offensive to some. Trying to gain publicity for something so sacred is blasphemous. “

A woman who told WCVB that she has stopped attending church because of pastor-held views. She said, “I think he’s a snowflake. There are a lot of people who don’t want to go into that church anymore because they’re tired of hearing liberal views.”

This is not the first time that Josoma has tried to send a message with his birth scene. Last year their church theme was based on the migrant crisis, showing Jesus and his family in cages. A year ago, they were the victims of a mass shooting near the family.

Another community member, Mike Looby, told Boston 25 News, “I don’t think it’s a good idea to mix those two topics together. It tastes bad.”

advertisement