advertisement

If you take a lot of photos and make lots of video images with your iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max, Anker has a new accessory that will surprise you. It is called the Anker iPhone LED flash with built-in lightning cable and can finally be reserved from today. This small cube projects tons of light onto your subject so that you can take photos and videos that are clearer and clearer. Since it was first announced last month, people have been buzzing about it, and now you can finally secure one for delivery on the release day by pre-ordering it today.

Here is the important info from the product page:

The advantage of Anker: join the 50 million + powered by our leading technology.

Full creative power: with a flash up to 4 × brighter and with twice the range of the built-in iPhone camera flash, the iPhone LED flash gives you the opportunity to experiment with new creative expressions in any situation.

Tight synchronization: the built-in Lightning connector ensures that the iPhone LED flash is perfectly synchronized with your iPhone 11 reversing cameras – just turn on, make sure that your iPhone’s flash is on to start. Compatible with iPhone camera app and third-party camera apps.

Dual light modes: the flash mode synchronizes with your iPhone 11 camera flash to take more than 10,000 photos in one charge, while the flash light mode provides perfect video lighting for up to 50 minutes. Use a 5 W charger and a USB to Lightning cable to charge in just 75 minutes (charger and cable not included).

What you get: iPhone LED flash, silicone diffuser, travel pouch, welcome guide, our carefree 18-month warranty and friendly customer service.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

advertisement

.

advertisement