A recent Ontario Bill 156 protest has attracted media attention, but its coverage can sometimes be misleading. A CBC headline read recently, “Animal rights activists enact Ontario bill that will curtail farm protests.” True, it would do it, but there are reasons to prevent protesters from violating what does not seem unreasonable to reasonable people.

One paragraph in the article reads, “A violator can be fined up to $ 25,000, a substantial increase from the current maximum $ 10,000 under the Trespass to Property Act.” The $ 25,000 fine comes into play only for people who are reappointed, a detail worth mentioning.

The problem here, as I see it, is that animal rights activists are expressing their right to free speech, but what they despise is that the location they are expressing it in is private property and moreover, the home of someone. Agriculture is not your typical profession, it does not adhere to a regular schedule. It’s a way of life.

The land you work on is also your home, most farmer’s houses are a stone’s throw from their barn. A cow can roast in the middle of the night, a storm can draw a fence or a coyote can enter the chicken coop. Farmers choose to be farmers, they don’t just get into it.

In any large industry there will always be some bad apples, but most farmers take pride in what they do, and proper sanitation for animals is a big part of that. The issue with animal rights activists is that their concern has nothing to do with sanitation or practices, but with the very concept of livestock. The fact that they do not want anyone to consume meat or animal by-products means that they will never be satisfied until the farms are fully closed. They also don’t seem to be going after the giant corporate farms that supply McDonald’s and their counterparts, but rather, the mid-range, honest and hardworking family farms.

Another issue is that you cannot reason with someone who has no respect for what you do. I’ll be willing to bet that no activist goes from Toronto to any farm in rural Ontario just to say, “Actually gang, we think this farm looks good enough. Although these pigs will eventually go to the slaughterhouse, their living conditions are quite calm and the farmer seems to have an innate appreciation for his livestock. Make packages, I think we missed the mark on this. “

No.

Many activists see these farmers as mass murderers. Harvesting an animal is similar to killing a human, according to their signs. This makes it very difficult to find common ground and civilization, especially after breaking into your home to begin with. I am all for free speech, all the way, but it must be practiced in a public space. I think there is nothing wrong with animal rights activists protesting in a city square and expressing their message online, but once you show up on someone’s property with hidden cameras and the intent to destroy their livelihoods , will definitely end up poor, for everyone. Property rights also matter.

If one wanted to reinstate Prohibition because alcohol is harmful to one’s health, there would be a fundamental difference between protesting on the streets and attacking the doors of a microbrewery. Protesters often damage property when they reach people’s farms, as much as section 15 of Bill 156 will require restitution of damaged property on behalf of the protester (s). Section 15 is a direct answer to this ongoing problem.

Bill 156, as I can tell, has less to say about the silence of protesters and more about protecting farmers and their families from the inhumane and illegal behavior of the animal rights activist crowd.

