Netflix and Chill lenses are preparing to take it to a whole new level. At this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, overseas tech giant Konka took the attendees with crazy HDR gold. Take a look at the upcoming Konka Smart Wall design.

The Smart Wall 8K is 100% the future of television. The 236-inch Smart Wall comes with crazy digital printing – 100 million RGB LED chips processed at high speed and with precision to create vibrant and vivid colors that will delight your eyes.

Easily preparing to take on legendary tech giants like Samsung and TCL, the Konka Smart Wall is still a few years away from reaching everyday consumers, but in the meantime, people can pause Disney Plus streaming and order regular television programming when it is available in the United States in April.

The brand’s highly anticipated 4K OLED TV should be available for purchase by the next holiday season and ZeroBezel ™ Ultra Design and rare integrated sound bar. The X11 series will be available in UHD screen sizes of 55 and 65 inches.

