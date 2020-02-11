advertisement

The double elimination of last night really made the hearts of the islanders vibrate, and without missing a beat, a new bomb is about to enter the villa.

Newcomer Jamie, a 28-year-old recruitment consultant from Edinburgh, has his eyes on the two single girls at the Love Island villa.

Shaughna receives an SMS on her phone, which she reads aloud: “Shaughna, Jamie has chosen you for an appointment. Please prepare to leave the villa.” After she said that, the villa burst into cheers and cries.

Apparently waiting for that moment to come, she jokes: “Jamie, I’m coming! I said my first crush on celebrities was Jamie Mitchell of EastEnders. If he’s a scaffolder, I’m running. Manchester, I’m running. “

However, it is ‘Love Island’ after all and everything is not as it seems …

Demi then receives an SMS which says: “Demi, Jamie would like to go out with you. Please prepare to leave the villa.” Dun, dun, DUN.

But who will beginner Jamie choose to partner with? It goes without saying that Luke M is very worried.

‘Love Island’ continues tonight at 9 p.m. on Virgin Media One.

