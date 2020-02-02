advertisement

One of the funniest men in the world has a brand new show in front of him.

Frankie Boyle’s stand-up comedy may not be for everyone.

His sense of humor is as offensive as it gets, and when it comes to taboo subjects, the Scots are absolutely forbidden.

It’s the reason why some people will never see him and why some think he’s absolutely funny.

And if you are the latter, you will surely enjoy his new BBC show.

Frankie Boyles tour of Scotland I will see the man myself as he goes on a stand-up tour of Scotland.

On four trips to four concerts, he encounters an intoxicating mixture of people and places that filters his nation’s past and present through his unique spirit.

And although we’d be surprised if there was any inappropriate content that can now be equated with Boyle, it still seems to be absolutely gaseous.

Check out a clip from the first episode here:

A preview of a new series that I enjoyed working on. It is very, very, very funny and also beautiful. A completely different travel report. BBC Two – Frankie Boyles Tour of Scotland, Series 1, Aberdeen to Oban, Life as a Hermit https://t.co/Yz5ExnzjoA

– KillieMeSoftly (@mcavoy_mick) February 1, 2020

It looks like we’re seeing a more intimate side of the legendary comedian, as well as some extremely interesting Scottish characters.

Frankie Boyles tour of Scotland starts on BBC 2 on Friday February 7th.

