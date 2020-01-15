advertisement

When the first generation foldable Huawei Mate X phone was launched on MWC 2019 last year, it simply stole the show. It looked fantastic and easily felt its biggest rival, the Galaxy Fold, which was unveiled just days before the Mate X. But 2019 turned out not to be a good year for folding handsets.

The sustainability issues of The Fold forced Samsung to postpone the launch by five months. Then the Mate X saw significant self-delays, some of which were attributed to 5G tests. Both companies are expected to launch new folding devices this year, each of which will have mature technology. The Galaxy Z Flip will be revealed early February, reports say, while Huawei is expected to unveil the Mate Xs at some point in March.

The Z Flip has so far appeared in various rumors, showing that the handset could have a glass display instead of plastic, and that it might cost as little as $ 1,000. The phone would introduce a brand new design for Samsung foldable phones, because the Z Flip will look a lot like the Motorola Razr foldable phone.

advertisement

Allegedly Huawei is working on its own clamshell, which according to MyDrivers will be launched in the second half of 2020. The Mate Xs upgrade can also have a stepping stone according to the same report.

The new phone is probably smaller than the original and has an improved hinge design. The Mate Xs should also be more durable than its predecessor and easier to produce, allowing Huawei to sell more units. The price of the phone must also fall for this to happen. With more than $ 2500, the Mate X is certainly not budget-friendly, and it is the most expensive phone you can buy now, assuming you can find it in stores.

In terms of specifications, the new Mate Xs is expected to run on the latest Kirin 990 chip from Huawei, which comes with built-in 5G connectivity. It is unclear when the Mate Xs should be launched, but it would make sense for Huawei to unveil both the P40 and the new Mate Xs at the same March event. This is based on the assumption that the Chinese smartphone supplier will not launch its new foldable telephones at the end of February at MWC 2020.

Image source: Chris Smith, BGR

.

advertisement