Perdue Farms will package some of its meat products in a more environmentally friendly way with compostable foam from corn starch that breaks up under running water.

The company said the new packaging is part of its commitment to a 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions per pound of its product by 2020. The Salisbury, Maryland family business, which will turn 100 this year, is one of the largest chicken, turkey, beef, and pork processing plants in the United States. It produces meat for various brands, including Coleman Natural, Perdue Harvestland and Niman Ranch.

“We have had important discussions within the company over the past year about our sustainability efforts and what else we can do to reduce environmental impact,” said David Zucker, senior vice president of e-commerce and new businesses from Perdue Farms.

Zucker said that Perdue Farms already uses a number of recyclable packaging on its products: although conventional meat products sold in supermarkets are still packaged in plastic and foam trays, the organic products are packaged in recyclable foam trays available in some locations, he said . But not all locations recycle foam, so it is not a perfect solution to the problem of packaging waste.

The new compostable foam could be a more sustainable solution: Even if people worry about pouring cornflour into their sewers, the foam will dissolve in a landfill. It will initially only be available to customers who purchase online, but Perdue said it is investigating ways to keep its packaging sustainable throughout the company.

Perdue Farms announced on Tuesday that it will start selling frozen meat products directly to consumers through its new website PerdueFarms.com and will expand online sales to all its meat products later this year.

All shipping packages for online orders are recyclable or compostable, said Steve Levitsky, sustainability vice president of Perdue Farms. The meat to be shipped is packaged in a recyclable box and a foam cooler made from water-soluble corn starch, which can be composted or disintegrated when mixed with water. Levitsky said that some of the plastic packaging on the meat is also recyclable, but must first be thoroughly washed and cleaned.

In the future, Perdue Farms wants to make all its packaging recyclable.

“We are working with our [packaging] suppliers to reduce the costs of the recyclable material so that we can achieve it,” said Zucker.

“What Perdue is doing with its sustainability initiative is perfectly aligned with trends in the meat industry,” said Chris Dubois, senior vice president at market research firm IRI.

“The recycling piece is just the next limit. The non-recyclable foam packaging for meat products is a major pain for consumers, “said Dubois.

