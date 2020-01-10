advertisement

As a football player, Roy Barrett was a contradiction. He was tall and lean and had the control you would expect from a much more compact player, like someone who played with him.

“A lot of skill and fat legs to take the ball away from you.” The contradictions don’t end there. He is a stockbroker who avoids the cartoon and focuses on the family rather than the excess. a smoker who maintained physical fitness until the 1950s; and a black rock boy who loves football, not rugby.

However, his decision to take on the role of the FAI’s independent chairman could be the biggest contradiction so far. Why would a financially secure, publicly shy businessman with a demanding job agree to join Abbotstown’s financial and corporate imbroglio?

Barrett (“Rashers”) has been with Goodbody for 25 years and managing director for 24 years. In the past few months, he has been working on selling the company to the Bank of China worth 150 million euros. Previously, he worked in various financial services professions in Dublin and London. He is married with four children and his brother is the High Court judge, Max Barrett.

Running a company like Goodbody for more than two decades means he is at the top of Irish business life. “It would maintain relationships with all major listed companies in Ireland and some in the UK – companies (FAI) could require advertising and business deals,” said an Irish investor.

Those who know him say that he is a meticulous planner and not a charging stockbroker. “He is a man who chooses his words with the greatest care, not a clever salesperson or a set back, well-met type figure,” says a former colleague.

Friends admit that for some it can seem distant and distant. “(He is) very funny and has a great sense of humor. , , and yet he’s a difficult guy to meet and doesn’t like the limelight. “

Love of football

His professional life will continue to be challenging. Under the terms of the Bank of China Agreement, he is bound to Goodbody for at least three years, while the FAI’s finances must be reviewed immediately, followed by a careful review for the coming months.

He wrote to Goodbody employees on Wednesday evening, briefly assuring them that his new role would not affect his work with the broker.

Given his aversion to advertising, his demanding job, and his personal fortune – he bought his house on Ailesbury Road for € 2.5 million in 2012 – his willingness to take on the role has confused many.

Friends say that he is probably motivated to a large extent by his love of football. Like many men of his year (he will turn 57 next birthday), he is a Leeds United fan who has fallen in love with the team of John Giles and Billy Bremner, whose clashes with manager Brian Clough have inspired novels and films.

“He is really passionate, he loves football,” says a friend. He was a football player at school despite attending Blackrock College and led the school’s senior team to a football title in Ireland.

This love of football led Goodbody to host a golf meeting for players of the Jack Charleton era in September 2018 at the K-Club. At this meeting, he and former Irish striker Niall Quinn first discussed FAI Detail’s mistakes. The couple already knew each other – they were introduced by Liam Reddy, Barrett’s manager, Mary Macs in Ballsbridge.

Yin and yang

In those days, the relationship grew at the K-Club, and Barrett got in touch after Quinn appeared on the Marian Finucane show in December 2018 to complain about the club’s leadership.

Thereafter, Barrett became part of a self-proclaimed “visionary group” that gathered around Quinn and called for reform of the FAI.

The group made proposals for reform, but was largely left out when the FAI disbanded last year and eventually became a division of its bankers, Uefa and the state. That could change now with Barrett’s appointment. The meticulous planner is believed to have met with Secretary of Sports Shane Ross at least once before taking on the role, and would like Quinn to serve as the chief executive, a role that the former footballer doesn’t think he wants. However, observers say that the couple has a natural balance.

“He is not a figure. , , Whoever you go into the room and you feel the crackle of its charisma is not him, ”says a well-placed source. “This is where the Niall Quinn stuff comes in. This is where you get the yin and yang when you get the two together.”

The manager of a quoted Irish company who knows him well says he shouldn’t be underestimated. “He won’t hit the table, but he’ll do the job … don’t confuse his friendliness with softness.”

