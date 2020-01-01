advertisement

24 nations, divided into six groups in three Australian cities, will take part in the ATP Cup.

It is the newest sporting event and the third men’s team event to compete for fans’ hearts and minds and dollars, as well as the updated Davis Cup and the annual Laver Cup, which comes to Europe against the world.

But it has already suffered, and a major scourge Roger Federer has decided to let it go, and Andy Murray and Kay Nishicor have been injured.

However, for the second time in the world Dj Skinner says moving to more team tennis was good for the sport, best known for its global superstar personality.

“More than 90 percent of the time we play as individuals and we don’t have a lot of teamwork,” said the Serbian great, who also heads the ATP players board.

“This will unite many nations, and it will be a very pleasant and proud moment for me personally to represent my country. Such an event will truly reflect. “

Sydney is closing in on the finals, along with group games, which also take place in Brisbane and Perth with a $ 15 million cash prize pool and up to 750 single and 250 double ATP rankings.

Australian star Nick Kirgios agrees with Dj Tovichi, believing it to be “a great event”.

“I know everybody in the Tour wants to be with their teammates. There is nothing better than playing for your country against the world’s best players, ”he said.

Looking to the future

While Federer, Nishikori and Murray are absent, the top 30 men in the world are playing.

The championship, on January 3-12, will feature two links in three cities each day during a round robin, consisting of two singles matches, followed by a double.

Belgium launches Sydney action against Moldova, before Great Britain meets Bulgaria. Governor Kirgios binds Australia with Brisbane against Germany led by Alexander Zverev, while Greece occupies Canada in the same city.

The first in Perth will be the United States against Norway, followed by Russia and Italy.

Dj Djokovic is making his debut in Brisbane for Serbia on Day 2, as is Perd, the number one Nadal for the Spanish world.

According to the format, second-class singles from each country first encounter each other, then high-ranking men before a potentially decisive pairing.

In two of the three matches, a winning country pretends to draw.

As well as players, a large number of former stars occupy their respective countries, including Boris Becker (Germany), Marat Safin (Russia), Tim Henman (United Kingdom), Leyton Hewitt (Australia) and Thomas Muster (Austria).

The men’s season had already begun as players spread to smaller smaller tournaments, and ATP outgoing president Chris Kermode said it made more sense to keep everyone under one umbrella.

“The ATP Cup fits in well with our strategy of innovation and looking to the future,” he said.

“The first week of the season is when the players want to play, and that’s why the tournament has its strong support.”

Group A (Brisbane) – Serbia, France, South Africa, Chile

Group B (Perth) – Spain, Japan, Aponia, Georgia, Uruguay

Group C (Sydney) – Bulgaria, Belgium, Great Britain, Moldova

Group D (Perth) – Russia, Italy, USA, Norway

Group E (Sydney) – Austria, Croatia, Argentina, Poland

Group F (Brisbane) – Germany, Greece, Canada, Australia.

