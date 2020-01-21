advertisement

Since the launch of ELEAGUE (an esport partnership between Turner Sports and WME / IMG) in early 2016, content has been offered on linear television with TBS as well as on streaming platforms with Twitch. In fact, Craig Barry, Turner Sports’ chief content officer, told AA in 2016 that the main focus was on cross-platform content or high productivity, regardless of where the content was broadcast. “It shouldn’t matter which platform we broadcast or broadcast on today, it should be the same high quality product for all platforms.” Of course, Twitch and TBS have different audiences and different strengths, and in recent years I’ve seen Turner highlight features and documentation on TBS and live matches on Twitch, but both have remained important parts of the ELEAGUE brand. And now, ELEAGUE’s latest announced show, ELEAGUE Super Punch Powered by Twitchwill combine these platforms in a way we have never seen before.

In a Turner publication, the new show is described as a “community-driven live show” that “brings to life the greatest moments of the week in and around gaming and esport – and the creators and communities that drive it – from the community the streamer and fans on Twitch. “And it airs on Twitch Eastern every evening from Monday to Thursday from February 3rd at 11pm for three hours. The Friday shows (from February 21) are particularly interesting. They will show a special live shop window on TBS from midnight east to 1 p.m. Twitch will be offering an exclusive, supplementary program from 11 p.m. East to midnight and again from 1 a.m. to 2 a.m. The Monday through Thursday shows are hosted by Ify Nwadiwe from Twitchs Los Angeles Studios, while the Friday shows are hosted by Kelly Nugent, J.D. Witherspoon, and Alex Corea from ELEAGUE’s Atlanta headquarters.

Switching back and forth between streaming and linear is interesting, but could potentially pay off. Late Friday night is a TBS time slot that ELEAGUE has used frequently so far. So it is perfectly appropriate to hold on to it. And ELEAGUE’s years of experience with Twitch and TBS can mean that their viewers are more willing to switch back and forth between television and streaming than is the case with some other viewers. Given the show’s focus on community engagement, it also makes sense to put Twitch in the limelight. This includes top and trend clips, live guest interviews, competitions with top streamers and interactive discussions with viewers about trend clips and game topics of the day. Here are some quotes from the publication:

“Super Punch is a dynamic content offering consisting of games for gamers,” said Craig Barry, Turner Sports chief content officer. “The combination of platforms and resources from ELEAGUE, TBS and Twitch creates an original interpretation of the culture of the games, streaming and esport content, which is a really impressive experience for our highly committed fans.”

“We are very excited to be working with ELEAGUE and TBS on Super Punch,” said Michael Aragon, SVP Content & Partnerships at Twitch. “People on Twitch come together every day to create their own entertainment. What really excites us about this opportunity is that we not only show the diversity and breadth of Twitch’s talent and content, but also remain true to the aspect that gives the audience a voice and is central to the experience. “

Super Punch will debut on February 3 at Twitch and February 21 at TBS. We’ll see how it ends.

