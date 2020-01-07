advertisement

Will Brennan was sworn in alongside Howard Duvall and Ed McDowell for his first term

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia City Council started a new chapter on Tuesday evening.

Howard Duvall and Ed McDowell officially began their second term while the newly elected Will Brennan begins serving as Columbia City Councilor.

Shortly after being sworn in by his father, wife, and daughter, Brennan hopes to learn more about the community and solve various city-related issues, including public security, infrastructure, and engagement, during his first term the community.

More importantly, he says that his service in the council enables him to return to a place that means so much to him.

“Growing up in District Three, after surviving the tide, I love this city and I’ve always loved this city. You wonder why I did that. An important reason is that my daughter and my little son go all out in the world Colombia have, ”said Brennan.

Brennan secured himself a seat on the council after excluding two candidates in November, including incumbent Moe Baddourah.

He plans to gain a foothold in his city, especially when it comes to combating gun violence.

“I want public security to be a priority. I want to fully finance public security and get it where it needs to be. You should feel safe in your house, in your neighborhood and in your city, that is a priority, ”said Brennan.

Mayor Steve Benjamin says he is thrilled to be working with councilors Ed McDowell and Howard Duvall for their second term, but he says Brennan is bringing an enthusiastic torch to the council chambers.

“I have had the opportunity over the years to work with Will on development projects, historical conservation projects, and some of the key projects in different parts of Colombia. The energy and optimism he shows in the Council will be fantastic for the people of Colombia, ”said Mayor Benjamin.

Brennan says one goal of his tenure is to give more people a voice at the table.

“You have to get engaged. We painted the picture for them, why they have to get engaged. Whether young families or retired old couples. There is so much that every voice has for the city of Columbia, ”said Brennan.

Brennan, McDowell and Duvall had the first city council meeting of their tenure on Tuesday evening.

