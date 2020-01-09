advertisement

Clean power

January 9, 2020 against Tina Casey

It is no secret that the Trump government has presided over the collapse of the American coal industry, but should they also rub it? The answer seems to be yes. On Wednesday, the newly beaten Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette announced an all-in-one deck initiative to push the energy storage envelope further into coal-killing area. For the record, the new $ 153 million “Energy Storage Grand Challenge” is also likely to emit natural gas. And all this under a president * who promised to save coal jobs!

The Jig Is Up: Trump Hate Coal, Loves Energy Storage

Given all the promises Trump has made to miners, their families and their communities, one would think that an important announcement of the killing of coal would be buried in a Friday evening news dump. After all, energy storage is the key that accelerates the revolution in sustainable energy.

No. Secretary Brouillette made the announcement exactly in the middle of the week on Wednesday afternoon during CES 2020 in Las Vegas. Owned and produced by the US Consumer Technology Association, the annual event sees itself as “the gathering place of the world for everyone who thrives in the field of consumer technologies.”

“It’s been 50 years of evidence for innovators and breakthrough technologies – the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the market,” CES continues.

You can’t ask for a more prominent location than that – oh wait, you can.

CES was mainly used as a honey for media flying this year, because a very controversial White House official – Trump adviser Ivanka Trump – was scheduled to give a rare main stage tournament during the event. That is rare as in, female main stage keynoters are like unicorns at CES, so between the name Trump and the female perspective, all eyes have been focused on CES for weeks before the event.

A Moonshot for the next generation of energy storage

Where were we? Oh yes, the new energy storage announcement. Here it is:

“Today, US Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette announced the launch of the Energy Storage Grand Challenge, a comprehensive program to accelerate the development, commercialization and use of next-generation energy storage technologies and to maintain US global leadership in energy storage.”

With $ 153 million, financing for the new energy storage program is relatively small. However, it contributes to a $ 158 million pot carved into the federal budget for fiscal year 2020.

Those are still peanuts compared to other efforts of the Energy Department (FutureGen, anyone?), But there is an interesting twist to this.

The efforts will fall under the new investment committee for research and technology in the energy department. RTIC was founded by an Act of Congress 2018 – the Department of Energy Research and Innovation Act – so they are not joking when it comes to important new initiatives.

RTIC takes all the thinking capacity of the vast office into collaborative efforts, just like this one.

That is huge, as is the case with thousands of researchers on staff and thousands more in partnerships between academic and private sector.

The RTIC Energy Storage subcommittee is co-chaired by the Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Agency and the Electricity Agency. The Office of Science, Office of Technology Transitions, ARPA-E (yes, it’s still alive), Office of Policy, the Loan Programs Office despite efforts to kill it), and the Office of the Chief Financial Officer are all on board as committee members.

The Office of Fossil Energy and Office of Nuclear Energy also have a seat at the table, which makes sense from the perspective of speeding up research into heat-tolerant materials and other broad areas that run through different ways of generating and generating electricity. to beat.

However, with EERE and OE as co-chair, it seems that the whole is designed to promote renewable energy at the expense of other sources.

World domination, style for energy storage

The Energy Department is not only trying to keep the Joneses here. It aims for the US to dominate the global energy storage market. The process will flow across all prospects for future growth in both coal and natural gas for power generation in the US.

The agency has already dropped a few big tips about its intentions. To start with, it launches a series of stakeholder workshops with the aim of “developing a coordinated R&D roadmap up to 2030 for a wide range of storage and flexibility technologies.”

Flexible is code for intermittent energy sources, namely wind and sun, so there is one indication there.

The Energy Department is also talking about ‘ambitious net applications’, which is a code for integrating more wind and sun into the grid, together with more intensive use of smaller, decentralized energy sources.

The agency already has an ambitious Grid Modernization Initiative in hand, with a focus on grid integration and distributed energy sources, and the new energy storage challenge fits in seamlessly with this.

There are a few other interesting twists to the large battery initiative of the Energy Department. With a view to national security, the challenge is to secure domestic supply chains for rare earths and other materials. This angle is partially applicable to wind and solar technology, as well as to energy storage.

The challenge also includes staff development and training for “the next generation of American employees to meet the needs of the 21st-century electricity grid and the energy storage value chain.”

That is another area in which the Energy department has been aggressive in the field of renewable energy. The agency dates from the Obama administration and promotes jobs for wind energy and solar energy, with a focus on employment for military veterans.

Around that thing about the keynote speech by Ivanka Trump, pure coincidence, her theme was preparing the American staff for the future.

Interesting! That must mean that you have to prepare for a future that is powered by renewable energy, because that is already happening.

CleanTechnica contacts the Energy Department for a number of insights into how the new energy storage challenge fits into the corporate focus on personnel development of Ivanka Trump at CES, so keep an eye on this.

* Developing story.

Photo (cropped): Advanced sodium battery system via Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

