advertisement

Who better to lead Calgary over the next five years of ultra-ambitious, game-changing inner-city redevelopment than someone who lives, works and plays there?

In January, Kate Thompson took over as President and CEO of Land Corp. of Calgary, succeeding Michael Brown. The CMLC is responsible for revitalizing the East Village and now, Thompson is the master of the Rivers District MasterPlan in Victoria Park.

She understands the dense, urban communities and what it takes to make them work. Thompson lives in the inner-city Sunnyside, often walking to her work at the old St. Hotel. Louis in the East Village. Thompson hangs out with her family at the cinema or the YMCA in Eau Claire and runs the Bow River Trails.

advertisement

She grew up in Winnipeg with an appreciation for her historic buildings. She spent time in Europe where very old cities, filled with millions of people, remained dignified despite modern ideas.

An architect by trade and a member of the CMLC team since 2013, Thompson has a daunting task ahead as East Village development rolls along and refreshing infrastructure in the Rivers District begins in earnest.

“We made our strategic plan in the fall. We have a great track for the next five years and know our four key strategic priorities – impact maximization, relationship retention, project execution excellence and community building innovation, “she says. “Having this runway band is really rewarding for my new role.”

The East Village is ticking along. Current projects include Arris by Bosa Developments, a residential-commercial building and the tallest in East Village. It has Arris having its first neighborhood shopping center – 5th and Third – anchored by a Real Canadian Supermarket, opening in the spring of 2020. The first residential tower, with 190 rental units, should be ready in the spring of 2021.

CMLC is also overseeing the renovation of East Village Place, a 163-unit elderly tower where new community space is being created on the first and second floors.

To date, some 1,400 of the 3,500 housing units have been built in East Village with a pronounced shift from condo ownership to tenants.

“Rents are being funded, so rents will be built. Based on market demand and funding capacity – Albertans are innovators in starting and financing projects. It’s a constant evolution,” Thompson says.

In partnership with the Calgary Parking Authority, the 9th CMLC Avenue Parkade and Innovation Center, south of Central Library, broke ground in 2019 with five levels of car and bike parking and space for Calgary innovators.

It’s the newly approved $ 550 million Event Center, jointly funded by the City of Calgary and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. and the $ 500 million BMO expansion Thompson has to complete. This complete overhaul includes some pretty bold infrastructure reviews. There is so much more to this plan than setting up a skating rink and convention space.

A new underpass will be built at 5th Street and 17th Avenue S.E. and will extend east of the Macleod Trail with a level crossing for the LRT. Thompson says these changes, despite the inevitable traffic disruption during construction, will increase connectivity between neighborhoods.

“In a good urban environment, you need choices about how to get around them. By car, bike or as a pedestrian – it’s not just one way, “she explains.” It will be four or five years of crazy construction. I hope when it’s done, people from all over North America will come and ask us how we did it. “

The 20-year plan calls for four million square feet of residential and commercial development between 12th Avenue and 9th Avenue S.E. with capacity for 8,000 people. Thompson says the CMLC is only just beginning to determine how to safeguard assets already there.

“The warehouse district is one of the largest collections of heritage buildings in Calgary. The Ribtor Building, Biscuit Block. It will be a new area that includes the old,” she says.

Rivers District is a job title. CMLC is currently leading community stakeholders through a brand exercise to designate a new name that lends credence to this historic and important area of ​​the city. With the demolition of the Coral in October and the inevitable crossing of the Saddledome, an important structure for the city’s identity, a new name and an appropriate public relations campaign may be in order.

“We have the Arch Building, Peace Bridge, Central Library. We will have new buildings which will be beautiful and a great addition to Calgary. I hope the purpose of the postcard is for people to fill them in and around the space Creating a vibrant, vibrant circle. This is the look, of Calgary, that meets in this dynamic, world-class space, “she points out.

“Our job at CMLC is to remove barriers and increase the value of spaces and build the infrastructure to enable others to come and build. I’m excited to be in this role. Times are a challenging time for Calgary, but I I’m optimistic about giving this job. “

SURVEY

As a development manager for the new Event Center in Calgary, CMLC is looking for public input, starting with an online study at calgarymlc.ca/ECengage. The poll is open until March 27.

advertisement