The new Central Library branch has had two million visitors since it opened 14 months ago.

More than two million people have visited the celebrated branch of the Central Library of Calgary since its opening 14 months ago.

The Calgary Public Library announced a milestone on Thursday – a calling mark for the first full year of new branch calendar operations.

“I think it reflects the fact that the new Central Library quickly became a really important part of the social infrastructure in the city,” CEO Mark Asberg said.

“There were a lot of needs that were just waiting to be met, and I think a lot of those needs were about a third space that is not home and not work so people can come in and be inside and have enriching experiences.”

The “resident residents” library tracks the number of incoming visitors, which Asberg says is accurate within a few percentage points. Staff say 1.6 million of Central Library visits came in 2019, accounting for about a fifth of the 7.6 million visits to all sites of the public library system last year.

“It’s an important number for us because we know that the amount of people who come into the library is a really good reflection of how the library is used,” Asberg said. “That this number of people came into the library and found a unique value is very strong evidence of the importance of public libraries in our community.”

The library system also saw an upward note in the total number of archives in 2019, a trend Asberg says will likely stem from the popularity of the new downtown branch. The library saw about 15 million crates in 2019, an increase from a year earlier, and gained 150,000 new members.

The newly appointed Director of the Calgary Public Library Mark Asberg was photographed at the Central Library on Monday, August 19, 2019.

Some popular books account for more than their fair share of those 15 million coffers. Canadian books Kingdom of The Blind by Louise Penny and Washington Black by Esi Edugyan were the second and third fiction books, respectively. Rounding out the top five were recent hits by Heather Morris’ Auschwitz Tattooist and Lee Child’s Past Tense. Where Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens was 2019’s Most Wanted Book.

“People have been talking about destroying books for decades and that’s just not happening,” Asberg said. “People still read books on a massive scale.”

A wide variety of non-fiction books had great demands, especially those regarding travel or cooking. Children’s books account for a large percentage of all crates, with most children looking for books by Dav Pilkey, the cartoonist behind the Dog Man series and Captain Underpants.

In addition, the library has seen more than 2.4 million ebook or audiobook downloads in 2019, a trend Asberg says shows the changing way people consume books.

Asberg says the library has no plans to slow down after a busy 2019, with the focus on integrating technology into branches.

