Colin and Stephanie Piggot take a stroll before their lot in West Lake Arbor.

Christina Ryan / Postmedia

Through a friend of a friend of his, Colin and Stephanie Piggot learned that additional land was being developed in Lake Arbor, a community around 1991 northwest of Calgary.

Like the Northwesterners dyed wool living in Kincora, the recently married couple liked the idea of ​​living in a lake community, but thought they would have to move to one of the new neighborhoods in the south’s southwest. city. Which would not happen.

Construction of a new home was already on their radar as their town of Kincora was being tightened and a family is on the horizon. When they heard through the vines that Hopewell Residential was building a new community called Arbor Lake West, the radar kick was lit.

“We were surprised. I think it was an old farm that was there, ”says Colin. “We went down to the sales center, looked at some plans and started talking to Hopewell salespeople.”

With no show homes yet on West Lake Arbor, the Piggots transformed into a variety of floor plans and set aside what they thought would work well – the two-story Asher Garage, an exclusive community model.

At 2,491 square feet, Asher is about the same size as Rowen, which Hopewell builds in Mahogany. Looking to feel the size of their chosen floor plan, the Piggots went on a field trip to visit the show houses. A walk confirmed their choice.

“We chose the plan with the largest bedrooms. We loved the upper floors with laundry and the two larger bedrooms for future kids, hopefully, ”says Stephanie, who also loves the open main floor and the abundance of living space in the kitchen.

Colin’s two priorities were a main office, which Asher has, and a chef’s kitchen.

“We like to cook and entertain so that the kitchen is a focal point. This is an area where we have made all the improvements,” he says.

The basement will be developed with a bar and entertainment area, another bedroom and approximate bathroom and storage.

“Colin’s parents live in Golden, so when they come to visit there’s room,” Stephanie explains.

Starting at $ 726,500 including GST, Asher is one of the most popular models Hopewell builds, says community sales manager Graham Dredge.

“This house has a dream kitchen. Its U-shaped island and parapet offers ample space for countertops and storage – a great place for the family to sit, “he says.

Buyers have their choice of two three-bedroom layouts and a four-bedroom option.

In terms of layout, Dredge says there are only nine walkways in Arbor Lake West, where 139 single-drive single-family homes and 650 multi-family residences will eventually be built.

“Some of them have already been sold, but we have a fantastic lot with a western garden overlooking the green space. Now is a great time to secure one of our endpoints,” he says.

With prices from $ 200,000 low for condos, $ 450,000 for cities and front garage homes priced from $ 600,000, Arbor Lake West is a beautiful community accessible to all types of buyers, says Dredge.

All future residents will be part of the Lake Arbor Residents Association with full access to the four-acre (10-acre) lake and surrounding park.

Piggots were excited to place their “sold” glue on Hopewell’s lottery map, opting for a glue with a walking path and green space.

Once relocated to their new home, Colin will work at Quarry Park will be shorter and Stephanie says she will walk, not paddle and park at Crowfoot LRT Station on her way to work downtown, as it does now. They are also within walking distance of Crowfoot Crossing, a great shopping, dining and entertainment district that they have frequented for many years.

“We also have friends in Lake Arbor. Alread is already well-known,” says Colin.

Hopewell plans to open a new presentation center with show suites in Arbor Lake West on February 29th.

DETAILS

COMMUNITY: Arbor Lake West

Developer / Builder: Hopewell Residential

MODEL: Garage drive in front of Asher

SIZE: 2,491 square feet with three or four bedrooms, 2.5 baths, flexible main floor room

PRICE: From $ 726,500 including GST. Very limited for hiking are available.

Details: The presentation center is at 92 Arbor Lake Rd. N.W., or arbourlakewest.com

