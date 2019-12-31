advertisement

A new leak of suspected details about Black Adam confirms previous reports. Character descriptions, plot summaries, and crew credits say Adam will be a bad guy bordering on an antihero. That and he will share the screen with Hawkman, Hawkgirl, Doctor Fate and members of the Justice Society of America.

Geeks WorldWide author and self-proclaimed “Entertainment Insider” Vullein is the source and he shared his findings on the Reddit site DCEUleaks.

The plot and description of the characters, like in the comics, show that Black Adam is a champion corrupted by power and “a quest for dominance over all magic”.

“Storyline: Based on the DC Comics super villain. Black Adam is a champion who has turned into a villain. His quest for mastery of all sorceries drives him to destroy everything that stands in his way.

Black Adam – A corrupt, ancient Egyptian predecessor to Captain Marvel who fought his way up to the modern era to challenge the hero and his associates in the Marvel family. – Lead male (40-50) ”

What makes him a bad guy, according to co-producer Hiram Garcia, could have something to do with a tragedy that hits his family. He spoke to ComicBook.com months ago:

“But ultimately, this is a guy who has a moral compass, as skewed as it may be. And in the end he’s a guy who has always done everything from his family and what happens to them. And he’s never against letting go of hell when you cross it. “

Of course, the 40-50-year-old main character is the magician Dwayne Johnson, who produces with his ex-brother-in-law Garcia via Seven Bucks Productions (or 7 Bucks Entertainment).

Johnson is adamant. Finally, Black Adam is said to be an antihero:

“Black Adam, how he starts, he starts as a bad guy. Then he becomes an antihero. And then he could become a hero or he couldn’t. “

Just below the summary and character breakdown above is the larger story that everyone is wondering about. The other roles listed are without details Hawkman, Isis, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher, Stargirl and Hawkgirl. Isis and Hawkman run, so they’re pretty important to the story. Everyone else, including Hawkgirl, supports her, so her presence may not be as important as initially thought.

The search for the actors who will play Hawkgirl and JSA members is in full swing. I think we will know for sure when we get these announcements. Black Adam starts filming in 2020 and everything can change.

Vullein’s original Reddit thread is right below:

Black Adam from DCEUleaks

Vullein also posted his thread on Twitter.

BLACK ADAM THREAD # BlackAdam #blackadammovie

– Emre Kaya (@Vullein), December 27, 2019

Title: Black Adam

Production companies:

– DC Entertainment

– $ 7 entertainment

– Flynn Picture Company

Studio: New Line Cinema

Directed by Jauma Collet-Serra

Manufacturer:

– Beau Flynn

– Dwayne Johnson

– Hiram Garcia

– Matt Tolmach

Author: Adam Sztykiel

– Emre Kaya (@Vullein), December 27, 2019

Action: Based on the DC Comics super villain. Black Adam is a champion who has turned into a villain. His quest for mastery of all sorceries drives him to destroy everything that stands in his way.

– Emre Kaya (@Vullein), December 27, 2019

Black Adam – A corrupt, ancient Egyptian predecessor to Captain Marvel who fought his way up to the modern era to challenge the hero and his associates in the Marvel family. – Lead male (40-50)

– Emre Kaya (@Vullein), December 27, 2019

Hawkman – lead male (30-40)

Isis – lead female (20-30)

Atom Smasher – Supporting Male (20-30)

Stargirl – Supporting Actress (1920s)

Dr. Fate – supportive man (30-40)

Hawkgirl – Supporting Actress (20-30)

– Emre Kaya (@Vullein), December 27, 2019

Black Adam will hit theaters in December 2021.

