In the laboratory, a large picture window, which is actually a one-way mirror, looks into the test room, where the subjects are connected to the sensors while they are watching videos. The perimeter of the test room itself is bordered by small tiles, each with its own computer workstation. A webcam is perched on each monitor. I had already demonstrated the SPARK Neuro system myself, watching some old Super Bowl commercials and a grainy clip from the movie “Crash”, and I had seen, precisely, the peaks and valleys of my attention. “From what I’ve seen so far,” said Gerrol, “it looks like you’re feeling empathy and emotion very strongly, but you don’t seem to be someone who has huge ups and downs. ” It was a harmless analysis that didn’t tell me anything I didn’t know, but it wasn’t supposed to. The most interesting test would happen when the dozen volunteers started reacting to the candidates on stage at Des Moines.

To read emotions and measure attention, a waterproof plastic cap fitted with a range of highly conductive metal electrodes was placed above the participants’ heads as they concentrated – or not – on a stage. relaxing beach and intentionally monotonous playing on the screen in front of them. They could observe waves forming at mid-distance and hear waves breaking on the shore. With the electrodes in place, the electroencephalogram (EEG) cap began to broadcast electrical signals – brain waves – every four milliseconds, establishing the baseline for each participant: essentially, the brain at rest. This would give researchers a way to measure the intensity of a participant’s reactions after this quiet scene has been replaced by heated debate. “Our brains have a lot in common with the way we process information, but we don’t all get there at the same starting point,” said Gerrol. “Maybe you’re having a good day. You may be having a bad day. Maybe you just had too much coffee. And so it’s really important to understand where each person starts, so the change in difference from this baseline becomes much more significant than some absolute scale. “

The researchers also attached a heart rate monitor to each person’s left earlobe to track vascular changes and attached a galvanic skin response sensor (GSR) to their middle finger and index finger to measure sweat production, like a lie detector does. (Sweaty hands usually occur when someone is anxious. Sweat conducts electricity; the higher the signal from the GSR, the greater the excitement.) While participants looked at the computer screen , the researchers used an eye tracker to instantly see exactly where on the screen they were looking, while a webcam observed tiny, almost imperceptible changes in their facial expressions. According to Gerrol, “The GET is the majority of the signal, the GSR helps to converge the evidence around emotional arousal, and facial expressions sometimes help.”

According to Gerrol, SPARK Neuro’s proprietary algorithm balances all of this data. It is the “secret sauce”. “It’s the way we combine different sensors, from brain activity to activity of the peripheral nervous system, which can provide information about the nature of emotions,” he tells me. “Sometimes it’s clear joy or clear fear or clear anger. However, keep in mind that we measure emotions, not as against or against. Sometimes a politician will deliberately raise fear as part of his strategy, perhaps frightening people, for example, about war and its consequences or terrorism. Or they will use anger as a rhetorical strategic instrument, perhaps evoking anger at a lack of action on climate change. In other words, even if we read the anger, it does not mean that the person is angry with the candidate; this may very well mean that the candidate has done a good job in raising them on a subject that interests them. “

Around midnight, at the end of the debate, a few volunteers stayed to speak with Gerrol and me. We had already seen a graph of the reactions of the participants; they hadn’t. Michael Bradley Cohen, a thirty-three-year-old actor and licensed New York tour guide who is white, caught the eye when Bernie Sanders spoke and went flat when it was Biden’s turn. “I came here trying to keep my top three candidates – Buttigieg, Sanders and Warren, in that order – in the same place in my head,” Cohen told us. But the data seemed to show something else. His strongest reactions were against Warren, Sanders, then Buttigieg. When Warren, in an advertisement, talked about a wealth tax, it really caught Cohen’s attention, even if he thought he was more in tune with a Buttigieg ad which, comparatively, hadn’t aroused much emotional reaction. During the debate, Cohen’s reaction to Warren’s response to a question about his ability to serve as commander-in-chief showed a sustained set of spikes, each climbing higher as he continued to speak, like notes going up a musical scope. When Gerrol pointed out, Cohen was, as Gerrol predicted, suddenly introspective. “I think it was really very moving for me to hear a woman’s voice on the stage. I know she spoke after Senator Klobuchar, but hearing her speak in a way that I think was really nice at the time. Yeah, it appeared. That’s it. And what we’re probably witnessing too is that I had a little bit of a glow, like “Oh, there’s the girl in class that I like”, and maybe that’s also what been resumed. “

Faradia Kernizan, twenty-nine years old and black, has just completed a master’s degree in public health. She arrived that evening already a supporter of Warren, and it shows in the data. When Warren spoke, Kernizan’s attention went from his baseline from two to eight and a half, a leap that Gerrol found particularly revealing. “I mean, that’s what I would expect to see if you watched a horror movie,” he said, “not something like a debate, with its dry content.” But Kernizan didn’t find it dry at all. “This is our future,” she said. “I mean, this is all so exciting. We are at a point where, I mean, I hope things will change and maybe we will have a different leader, and I think we are at a point where we can have someone we believe in really. “

She paid particular attention to Warren’s opinions on foreign policy, she said, so that she could repeat them to friends and family members whom she hoped to convince to vote for Warren. But Kernizan was also listening to some of the other candidates, like Biden, because it was possible that he was the candidate, and Sanders, whom she supported in 2016. That Cohen and Kernizan were not particularly affected by political announcements did not surprise Gerrol. “My impression, after studying thousands and thousands of announcements, is that political announcements are particularly boring.”

A few days after we did this exercise, I received an email from Gerrol telling me about a third participant, whose attention graph resembled that of Cohen and Kernizan, with significant attention spikes when Sanders and Warren were talking. The difference was that, unlike Cohen and Kernizan, this participant’s attention was an expression of his antipathy: Sanders and Warren were his least preferred candidates. It was a perfect illustration of the danger of confusing attention with affection. We also saw something similar when Cohen’s graph showed attention every time one of the candidates mentioned Trump. “Yes, when we hear Voldemort’s name,” said Cohen, “we all have an answer.”

.

