Leicester’s bike paths are the bane of angry motorists on Facebook and those who inhabit the comments section under the transport stories of LeicestershireLive.

While city council has invested millions of pounds to improve routes for those who prefer two-wheelers to four, some drivers have insisted that bike lanes increase, not reduce, congestion by reducing the space available for cars and putting it back on bikes.

Council bosses, however, are not discouraged by critics and have added more than a decade or so of kilometers of new bike paths in the city center and its suburbs, greatly improving opportunities for cyclists.

Deputy Mayor of Leicester City Council Adam Clarke

The deputy mayor, Adam Clarke, is the correspondent for the Council for the Environment and Transport.

“Leicester is a vibrant and growing city, but it is also a very compact and constrained city,” he said.

“This is where most of our traffic congestion problems lie.

“The automobile is the main form of transportation.

“We recognize this, but we also want to improve our infrastructure to give people an alternative.

“What we are trying to do is balance the needs of all road users.

“In the past few years, we have done what we can to get there and we have work to do.”

He said, “Our recent polls suggest that we now have some 6,000 cyclists a day.

“It is double what it was a few years ago and the number is increasing because we offer safer and more reserved routes for cyclists.

“Everyone who is on a bike is not in a car and does not add to congestion or air pollution.

“We also know that by managing traffic using our signaling, we can keep the flow of moving vehicles a little smarter and more sophisticated.

“We make sure that the impact on traffic is at least neutral when we introduce cycle lanes or bus lanes.

“And it’s worth saying that the more we can get from riding a bicycle or walking, the easier it will be for people who really need to use their car to get around.”

The deputy mayor said the benefits of increased cycling were clear.

He said: “In addition to contributing to congestion, there are considerable public health benefits to making a modal shift to cycling.

“People on bikes exercise to help them get fitter and healthier and do not contribute to the exhaust emissions that are a health risk to people due to air pollution.

Bike path plans that aroused great controversy when they were first suggested years ago – like the one on Newarke Street, now rarely raise an eyebrow.

And the council continues to improve the network with both major projects and more minor projects such as the recent renovation of roads around the DMU campus.

Recently, it completed its flagship £ 3.9 million cycle route program, adding more than three kilometers of separate routes along the busy and perilous A6 London Road, from the station to Victoria Park.

Other projects are planned next to the inner ring road at St Matthew’s Way and from Belgrave Gate to the Golden Mile.

Another program to encourage cycling is the implementation of a self-service bicycle system similar to that of the Boris Bikes in London.

The government has committed £ 500,000 for the Leicester program and the bikes may well be available this summer.

A network of docking stations will cover the space park planned off Abbey Lane Park, the National Space Center, downtown workplaces, universities, hospitals and King Power Stadium, the rugby field of Tigers Welford Road and surrounding areas.

It has not yet been revealed how much it would cost to rent a bike.

Santander was announced as a sponsor of the Leicester program, but the board did not specify the exact contribution of the bank.

