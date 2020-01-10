advertisement

Never had the absence of Marc-Andre ter Stegen been brought to sharper focus than Thursday night in Jeddah.

Although one might feel a touch of grief for Neto, the backup really needed to bring his ‘A’ game against Athletic. However, in the big moments, he was found wanting every time.

Less than 20 seconds into the second half, he had to deal with Koke’s shot much better, though the defense should also take a long look at themselves.

The net is nowhere near Ter Stegen. Cillessen would win Barcelona this match, a ridiculous exchange that was.

– Rafael Hernandez (@ RafaelH117) January 9, 2020

Two controversial VAR calls denied Barca what a match-winning position would be, and luck would have decreed that Rojiblancos would emerge strong in the final stages.

Samuel Umtiti and Gerard Pique had completely vaporized by then, but an inexplicable penalty gift and then making a complete hash of an easy save ensured that Neto wrote the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Defensively, Barcelona should be the worst side in Europe. The third goal caused after a loose touch by Griezmann, De Jong diving when not needed, Pique not diving when needed, Rakitic diving when he should hold his ground, and Neto … smh. A flock of clowns

– Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) January 9, 2020

Compare his performance with that of opposite number Jan Oblak.

Athlete’s No.1 was his usual credible self and certainly cannot be blamed for any goal. Indeed, his rescue from Luis Suarez’s powerful blow was world class and he deserved better than watching Antoine Griezmann at home from his rebellion.

Social media has already been muddled with supporters blaming Ernesto Valverde for losing and failing to bring his substitutes faster, but they were clearly watching a different game.

The management of the Valverde Game is very weak. The only trophy I’m seeing we are winning this season is the League because we have the right camp and we have the Messi. But any tournament that requires us to play senior teams away from home, let’s forget about it.

– ❤️Ultimate Kombo (@ultimate_kombo) January 9, 2020

Despite going back, Barca were far better than Athletic until their second goal came in, and trying to pin this loss on the manager speaks to those who are full of hot air and really don’t have much of a football data.

Lionel Messi added a record 14th goal in Spanish Super Cup history, and it would be a strange 15th if it wasn’t for the (correct) VAR intervention.

In the grand scheme of things, this goal means little to the Argentine and Barca, just like his goal in last season’s Copa del Rey.

However, it was a light amidst the darkness. All of us take Leo very very well, but name me another player who can create chances from such close situations, let alone not score from them.

Focus now return to Granada and Valencia, two La Liga winners for the Blaugranes. There is now no room for mistakes in the home race, and if Barca can regain their form from the first 80 minutes of this match, they will be thrashed with a scream of victories in both games.

This is assuming that Neto brushes over his meanwhile …

