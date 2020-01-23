advertisement

It is safe to say that the Internet is 100% here for Zion Williamson. Social media has erupted since last night with hilarious memes not to be missed inspired by the New Orleans Pelicans rookie making his long-awaited NBA debut against the San Antonio Spurs. Watch and comment below!

The first choice in the general draft @Zionwilliamson targets 22 PTS (4-4 3pm), including 17 consecutive points in the 4th quarter, during his NBA debut for the @PelicansNBA! #NBARooks x #WontBowDown pic.twitter.com/WrcChMAWSe

– NBA (@NBA) January 23, 2020

