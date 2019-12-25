advertisement

The MVP is playing.

So are the reigning champions, north of the border.

And in L.A., the newest dynamic NBA duos will also come out.

On day 65 of the season, with 454 games – more than a third of the schedule – already in the books, the NBA’s unofficial start date has arrived. The fourth highlight of Christmas Day games is Wednesday, the day where the casual fan usually draws attention to the NBA.

“It’ll be alright, man,” said Toronto rookie Kyle Lowry, who will make his Christmas debut. “It’s gonna be great. I’ve always watched it on TV since I was a little kid. And it’ll be awesome to step on that floor on Christmas Day, have my family and friends around and watch the whole world “

“It will be my first time instead of actually watching the game in one. That’s amazing. I’m looking forward to it.”

Good news from an evaluation perspective: Four of the top five Eastern Conference teams so far are on schedule, playing them all. The bad news: The two worst teams in the Western Conference so far are also on the schedule. But LeBron James and Anthony Davis ‘first Christmas as Los Angeles Lakers teammates – facing the Clippers’ cross-country rival – must surely attract a lot of views.

“It’s Christmas Day today,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “I hope everyone is having a great holiday and spending some time with their families, but it’s about the other opponent ahead of us. We need to have a win.”

Other matchups: Boston goes to Toronto in the first Christmas NBA game in Canada, followed by Milwaukee to visit Philadelphia, Houston going to Golden State, the Lakers-Clippers contest and then a nightclub between New Orleans and a Denver team led by Nikola Jokic and in the best start in franchise history at 20-8.

“You’ve always been told that the best teams are playing Christmas, All-Star players are playing Christmas, and the whole world is watching this game,” said Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, the league’s MVP who has even more numbers better this year than he did a year ago

The potential certainly exists for that

with preloaded play-off matches. It’s not hard to think that the Raptors and Celtics or the 76ers and Bucks will end the meet in one of the best of the seventh come April or May. And the same is true in Los Angeles, where the Clippers and Lakers may be the best of the West.

The Lakers have Davis and James. The Clippers now have Paul George and double in NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard. Those two pairings shook the league landscape significantly when they got together this past summer, and so far with the Lakers being 24-6 and the Clippers at 22-10 neither side has much to complain about.

“I think we’re fine,” George said. “I think we’re fine.”

The Clippers are 10-3 in games where Leonard and George start. Davis and James are one of two duos where both are averaging more than 25 points per game; Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins in Minnesota are the others.

James and Davis’s interplay has already looked spectacular. If there was any confusion as to whether those two superstar talents could work together, these questions are answered.

“We know what the ultimate goal is,” Davis said. “And when you have guys like that, with the leadership of veterans, when everyone is involved in our goal, it’s easy for us to joke together.”

James makes it even simpler.

“It’s better, every day,” James said.

Christmas is where last year’s season in the Lakers went wrong – they were fourth in the West, then James was injured on December 25 and L.A. went into a free fall from play off photography. And injuries will affect some of what the leagues get to display at Christmas this year as well.

Golden State has been punished by injuries all season, with Klay Thompson and no Stephen Curry for much of this season. New Orleans was chosen to be part of showcase day due to No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson, who has yet to appear in a regular season game – his summer league cut from injury, and one the stellar parahason ended the same way. And Toronto are missing some of the best players right now, including Pascal Siakam and Marc Gasol.

But make no mistake: The kidnappers have waited a long time to be part of Christmas in the NBA. Wednesday is their first time on a vacation schedule since 2001.

“It’s going to be interesting,” Toronto coach Nick Nurse said. “I wish we had more of our regular guys playing in it, but we still have to play the game. So we’ll see. I think it’s going to be fun. I’m getting a lot of messages from home. Everyone loves to observe. “

Tim Reynolds, Associated Press

