According to a spokesman for the Office of Naval Intelligence of the US Navy, the truth out there is to borrow a message from an old TV program – but it will cause “extraordinary serious damage” to our national security if you ever see it gets.

In November 2004, several US Navy pilots stationed aboard the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier, a vessel that naval officers considered an “unknown air phenomenon” (you will never catch it, actually call it a UFO), flying in a weird fashion across the Pacific – basically bobbing and weaving in a way that physics seemed to defy. The navy has already recognized the existence of videos of the bizarre flying craft, but – and here is the fun part – they keep many details close to the vest. Why? Oh, just for the small reason that naval officers think it would seriously harm national security, as we noted above, if ordinary people ever knew what they know about this.

This is according to the ONI spokesperson, who responded to a request from the Freedom of Information Act to seek more information about those UFO encounters years ago, about which the Navy allegedly holds several videos and very secret documents.

In response to the FOIA request from Vice, the Navy insisted that it indeed has relevant material that is currently classified as “TOP SECRET.” An assessment of these materials indicates that they are currently and appropriately marked and classified as TOP SECRET under Executive Order 13526 and the Original Classification Authority has determined that the release of these materials would cause extremely serious damage to the National Security of the United States. “

Per Vice, a Pentagon spokesperson said that the Navy also has a video of the mysterious episode in its possession, but that it has no intention of ever making it public.

It is hard to imagine what could be on the military agency’s videos and secret documents that could cause such a panic at the moment. Nowadays, on the other hand, the navy nowadays uses information on the internet so effortlessly, perhaps the navy is just as concerned about the snowball effect as it focuses solely on what is or is not recorded on video.

Image source: Shutterstock

