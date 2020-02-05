advertisement

The 10th National Senior Women’s Hockey Championship ends with the start of the quarter-finals on Thursday.

The league games were mostly one-sided and the form was right when the fantasy teams reached the last eight stages without much fuss.

The lack of competitiveness in league games will be abundant in the quarter-finals.

Last year’s runner-up Madhya Pradesh, who started his season with a tie against Odisha, has steadily improved with every game. Madhya Pradesh faces a difficult opponent in the quarter-finals in the SAI. Karishma Singh, the tournament’s eight-goal striker, will be the MP’s trump card.

The SAI, last year’s B division champions, will be very confident after leading the third-placed Haryana to an exciting draw last year. SAI has some talented players like Dung Dung Betan in its ranks. The SAI is a dangerous side to counterattacking, and MPs are unaware of their opponent’s ability to switch modes.

Haryana meets Odisha, who finished second in Pool A. The Odisha team has so far been efficient without being spectacular. The team has exceeded its weight and Haryana cannot afford to take Odisha lightly. Haryana needs to be more consistent in midfield and improve his defensive game. The SAI has exposed Haryana’s weakness, and Odisha, who is playing a similar counterattack game, will appreciate his chances.

Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy and Punjab meet in a quarter-final with a high octane number. Both teams have won their last league games in style. Punjab, who qualified from a harder group with Maharashtra and Chandigarh, is a small favorite, however.

Maharashtra, who reached the semi-finals last year, will be betting on Rutuja, who is a successful scorer when he encounters Jharkhand, which is essentially a youth team. But Jharkhand beat stronger teams in his group to qualify and is able to create excitement. Chandigarh uncovered a few gaps in Maharashtra’s game. Jharkhand will try to take advantage of this when the two sides meet.

