Taking a cue from a national mental health initiative, the National Music Center is launching a stream of music and healing programs.

In the spring, she will launch a weekly music and healing program for the public. In the fall, NMC will also unveil its updated Body and Brain exhibit with new content highlighting the strong link between music and healing, as well as hosting a one-day music summit and healing.

“The National Music Center has always believed that music heals and has been committed to providing action-based initiatives through on-site and community outreach programs that promote the healing power of music,” said Andrew Mosker, NMC president and CEO. “This year, we are expanding our flow of music programming and healing, welcoming the public to explore year-round mental health education and therapies, which they can incorporate into their daily lives.”

It will start things off by hosting an event at Studio Bell on January 29th, Bell Talk Day. There will be a range of accessible activities with paid admission to Studio Bell that day, including a specialty tour and demonstration of the Kim Organ Theater Theater. A drum therapy session led by JB Music Therapy and local mental health support organizations will also be on site, sharing information about their services, including the Calgary Counseling Center, Canadian Mental Health Association – Region of Calgary, Kid Aid Telephone, Mathison Center for Mental Health Research and Education, Thumbs Up Foundation and Wood Houses.

In 2019, NMC partnered with Calgary Health Trust to support the music therapy program at Foothills Medical Center (FMC). As a result of this program, trained music therapists from JB Music Therapy helped improve care and outcomes for a range of patients, including those in intensive care, palliative care, as well as stroke, brain injury, Parkinson’s disease and patients. crazy getting neuros rehab at the Calgary Castle Hospital. In 2020, this program will be expanded to provide similar care at Calusary South Campus Hospital.

Visit studiobell.ca/whats-on to purchase your advance tickets for the Jan. 29 event.

How you can help

Everyone is invited to join in the conversation on Bell Talk Day Let’s send support messages across multiple platforms to promote awareness and action on mental health.

Bell donates five cents to Canadian mental health programs for each post or social media communication on Bell Let’s Talk Day, at no cost to participants beyond what they would typically pay their service providers for internet or telephone access. Some examples are:

Talk: Every cellphone and every long distance call made by Bell and wireless customers

Text: messagedo text message sent by wireless Bell customers

Twitter: every tweet and retweet using #BellLetsTalk featuring Let’s Talk’s Bell special emoji, and every video of Bell’s Talk Day, on Twitter.com/Bell_LetsTalk

