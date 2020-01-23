advertisement

Last November, on the eve of his team making a field unparalleled by the three cars accepted for the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series Trophy, Joe Gibbs sat alongside his former team driver – now rival team owner Championship – Tony Stewart and recalled their time together.

Stewart won two of his three Cup titles while driving for Joe Gibbs Racing, and the two men smiled and caressed each other in the back as they shared their fondest memories of working together with an audience of raped members of the media.

They laughed. They told fairy tales. They talked about many triumphs and happy times and spread about overcoming the inevitable challenges of their great personalities.

And of course, each of these two big competitors wanted to beat the other.

The next day, Gibbs lifted the fifth NASCAR Cup Series Trophy after Kyle Busch rode his second Cup title with fellow JGR Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin finishing second and fourth races.

Next week, all of NASCAR will celebrate Gibbs again, this time as a new member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame during the official Jan. 31 induction ceremony in Charlotte, NC As it turns out, Gibbs will have – probably in order appropriate – all three Time Cup Champion Stewart and Bobby Labonte, who won the 2000 Cup title while driving for Gibbs, as Hall of Fame classmates. Waddell Wilson and the late Buddy Baker round out the fifth grade from the 2020 Hall.

“Well obviously, it’s a thrill for me and what you think about when something like this happens, I get excited, but I think of all the people who built the race team and are a part of it,” Gibbs told selection last May – being supported as usual for those working on his team.

“I think about people and I’m grateful.”

This year has been especially challenging for Gibbs and his family. He lost his son JD, 49, who served as team president last January after a long illness. But Gibbs and the team have already been raised by JD Gibbs’ legacy.

The Busch Championship is the organization’s fifth and was a fitting end to a season that featured a third Daytona 500 trophy to open the year and ultimately the most wins (19) earned by a single team in a season alone in the Modern Age (1972- present). Gibbs now has 341 national series wins – the most by any team in NASCAR history. And all four drivers of the JGR Cup Series – Busch, Truex, Hamlin and Erik Jones – raised trophies last year.

The 2019 season was definitely an exclamation point for a humble start to the sport. Dale Jarrett, a NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee in 2014, was the first driver Gibbs hired in 1992 when the former Super Bowl winning coach decided to embark on a NASCAR career. Jarrett won the JGR squad for the first of her 176 victories in the 1993 Daytona 500 Cup – one of the most iconic moments in NASCAR.

It was an important afternoon that provided the former Washington Redskins coach with reassurance that his racing venture was the right call.

“He might be the first person to get into the sport as a car owner and had a sponsor lined up before he did anything,” Jarrett recalled. “Not many do that.

“It tells you how good he is and how motivated he is after he gets to the point that he wants to make something happen.

“You talk about humble beginnings. He sat down (Jarrett’s crew chief) Jimmy Makar and I sat down and said, ‘Here, I’ve borrowed $ 800,000 and that’s all I’m borrowing. If we can’t get this thing up and going … I’ll close this and go for a bad investment. But hopefully we make it happen. ‘

“And he has built this business with 500 plus employees from literally 18 people since the first year and a $ 800,000 loan. It’s just extraordinary.”

Added Jarrett, “Once you know Joe Gibbs, you realize he’s going to be successful at whatever he does, but it was a venture that he had no real idea of ​​how to go about things. So he was running relying on people – just like he was when he was training – he had good people around him to get the best players and implement his plan.

“It was the same thing when it came to racing.”

The approach – Gibbs’ philosophy and his great faith – quickly transitioned from a new venture to championship caliber standards. After Jarrett, who competed for the team’s first three seasons (1992-94), Gibbs hired 1991 Busch Grand National (now Xfinity series) champion Bobby Labonte in 1995.

Labonte spent 11 years with Gibbs winning the 2000 NASCAR Cup Series Championship, and their 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame teammate Stewart’s classmate contributed two more titles for the Gibbs organization in 2002 and 2005.

With Labonte and Stewart, Gibbs’ squad during those seasons from the mid-1990s through the late 2000s were the perennial favorites of the championship – claiming race trophies after the race trophy. It was ocean high performance on some of the sport’s most famous days. And it remains so today.

It was also good preparation – a test for the coach who was enjoying great results but managing a team with great personalities.

“I tried and got to the carrier as fast as I could if he (Stewart) had a bad night because he was going to shatter the inside of the carrier,” Gibbs joked with Stewart at that pre-press conference. championship race at Homestead.

The two exchanged stories, long looks, laughter and shreds on the back as they told tales of their pairing. And then Stewart became serious.

“I learned a lot from this guy in the years I was there,” Stewart said, returning to his place to speak directly with Gibbs. “I’ve said it a million times, if I didn’t work for it, I wouldn’t be where I am now.

“I’m not going to do the things I’m doing now. I’m not going to be in debt as I am right now,” he said, allowing a smile. And I blame it all on Joe.

“But it’s good to work with someone like him because he’s worked with so many great people. It’s not something you always see on the track.

“A lot of it is about everyday life, too, and when you have the opportunity to sit down with him for a long time and when you shut your mouth and listen, spend more time listening than talking, you can learn a lot from this guy and I I promise, it helps you. “

Undoubtedly with the upcoming Gibbs NASCAR Hall of Fame and his induction of the 1996 Pro Football Hall of Fame, this 79-year-old natural-born leader from Little Mocksville, NC – where Daniel Boone’s father is , Squire once served as Justice of the Peace – the kind of leader who can produce a great machine, abundant confidence has proven.

With Jarrett already in the Great Hall, Labonte and Stewart joining Gibbs, next week’s honor will likely feel as comfortable as it is so well-deserved.

“You can’t write a book and make it happen,” Labonte told the Hall of Fame class. “I just sit back and reflect on the times with Joe and it’s great that the three of us are going at the same time.

“You just can’t ask for anything better than that.”

For all of the record number of trophies, big wins and championship celebrations, Gibbs’s strongest legacy in the sport may be his philosophy and leadership. His heart and mind – his ability to motivate and embrace joy in a job well done.

“He helped me as a driver and I’m pretty sure Bobby (Labonte), Tony (Stewart), Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin would tell you that he just makes you a better person,” Jarrett said. “He gives you the tools to be a better leader, but just talking to him – if you listen, pay attention and just watch his reactions – then you become a better person.”

–By Holly Cain, NASCAR Wire Service. Special media for field level

